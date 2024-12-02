Navy Unaccompanied Housing Resolves to ‘Forge Communities of Excellence’ with a Three-Tiered Plan for Long-Term Improvements

WASHINGTON – The Navy is making substantial strides towards improving the resident experience at Navy unaccompanied housing (UH) and have begun executing a long-term improvement plan - “Forging Communities of Excellence.” This plan focuses on three distinct lines of effort – facilities improvement, management, and quality of life – to address issues identified in a Sept. 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report that documented poor living conditions in the DoD’s government-owned UH.



“Navy unaccompanied housing hasn’t consistently hit the mark in taking care of Sailors’ needs, but we’re making significant strides towards improving barracks facilities and Sailors’ overall residential experience,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), which oversees Navy Housing. “By focusing our efforts on three key areas of need, we can effectively and efficiently improve facility condition and improve resident satisfaction.”



“Forging Communities of Excellence” focuses on three key lines of effort:

• Improving the quality of Navy barracks through targeted investments, renovations, and construction as well as expanding privatization where it makes sense.

• Ensuring consistent customer service by improving workforce training, optimization, and resourcing.

• Improving resident quality of life by providing high-quality services and a comfortable environment.



“It’s essential to readiness that Sailors have a comfortable and safe place to lay their heads at the end of each hard day,” said Leslie Gould, director of CNIC’s Navy Fleet and Family Readiness Programs. “This long-term plan takes it a step further in considering overall quality of life. One such initiative is initiating a new UH Accreditation Program to evaluate livability and habitability standards with a detailed assessment process for the certification and validation of UH operations at each installation.”



The Navy has already implemented numerous initiatives to improve the resident experience in UH over the past two years. In 2023, the Navy introduced the UH Resident Bill of Rights & Responsibilities (BOR&R) and QR Maintenance Codes, which make it easier for residents to report maintenance requests and track their progress.



In 2024, the Navy rolled out a free Wi-Fi pilot in 12 Hampton Roads barracks and expanded cooking capabilities throughout UH by allowing more Sailors to use small cooking appliances in their barracks. In the past year, renovation projects were initiated at UH facilities onboard Submarine Base Kings Bay, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton, Naval Base Ventura County, and Camp Lemonier Djibouti. Additionally, the Navy invested $59 million to fully replace furnishings at 63 buildings at 35 locations.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. Learn more by visiting CNIC’s website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ or following CNIC on social media: Facebook, @NavyInstallations; X and Instagram, @cnichq; and LinkedIn.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 12:48 Story ID: 487088 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Unaccompanied Housing Resolves to ‘Forge Communities of Excellence’ with a Three-Tiered Plan for Long-Term Improvements, by Destiny Sibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.