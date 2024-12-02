CDSE Wins Federal Government Distance Learning Association 2024 Innovation Award

Courtesy Photo | LINTHICUM, Md. – Members of the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LINTHICUM, Md. – Members of the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) eLearning Content (eCC) team accept the 2024 Innovation Award from the Federal Government Distance Learning Association (FGDLA) on Dec. 4, recognizing their contributions to advancing federal distance learning. Pictured from left to right: Glenn Stegall, CDSE deputy director; Susie Buckley, information technology specialist; Rose LeRoux, solutions specialist, Dr. Joseph Gryder, technology liaison chief, and Dawn McCalvin, deputy program manager. see less | View Image Page

LINTHICUM, Md. – The Federal Government Distance Learning Association (FGDLA) awarded the 2024 Innovation Award to the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) eLearning Content Controller (eCC) team on Dec. 4.



CDSE, part of the Security Training Directorate, a component of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), provides development, delivery, and exchange of security knowledge to ensure a high-performing workforce capable of addressing our Nation's security challenges.



The FGDLA Innovation Award honors individuals or teams who demonstrate exceptional creativity and ingenuity in distance learning.



CDSE’s eCC team was selected for their forward-thinking approach to deliver accessible and impactful training for security professionals across government agencies.



“CDSE’s solution greatly simplifies deployment, ensures delivery of standardized content, and makes updated courses instantly available across all organizations,” said CDSE Deputy Director Glenn Stegall. “The eCC solution also allows individual organizations to track completions within their own LMS (Learning Management System) and use their own completion certificates, while CDSE receives completion information as well.”



The eCC operates similar to popular video streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, etc., and allows CDSE to centrally perform all course updates and maintenance to ensure training is available immediately for all organizations.



Additionally, the eCC provides many benefits for the organizations utilizing the platform, as well as their end users. Organizational LMS administrators experience easy setup, retain control of student identity management, and receive automatic course updates with no effort on their part. Students require no login besides their native LMS credentials and the platform capture completions within native LMS.



Using the eCC for CDSE courses ensures we have a quality option for DOD mandatory training for our customers and it saves us labor hours in creating our own versions of content, said Shelly Duncan, program analyst, Washington Headquarters Services.



“Mandatory training across DOD should all be centralized to ensure our personnel are receiving up-to-date and effective training courses,” said Duncan.



The award reflects CDSE’s commitment to leveraging technology and underscores the importance of the DCSA Security Training Directorate’s ability to adapt innovative educational resources to better serve the needs of federal agencies and personnel.



CDSE is currently promoting adoption of its eCC solution across the entire DoD enterprise. For more information about CDSE, visit cdse.edu.