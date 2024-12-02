Patient and Family Partnership Council puts the patient in patient care

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker welcomes participants to a...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker welcomes participants to a Patient and Family Partnership Council meeting at the health center Dec. 6. The PFPC is a Defense Health Agency initiative that provides a forum for patients and families to share insights with military treatment facility leaders and staff and have a voice in the patient care experience. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Community members on Munson Army Health Center’s Patient and Family Partnership Council convened at the health center for a working lunch Dec. 6.



“Thank you so much for taking time out of your day to come and share your experiences as a beneficiary in the Military Health System,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, health center director. “We are in a transformative time as we reevaluate our model of healthcare delivery and having both our patients and staff together in this process can result in a healthcare model that is more responsive, efficient and effective.”



The PFPC is a Defense Health Agency initiative that provides a forum for patients and families to share insights with military treatment facility leaders and staff and have a voice in the patient care experience.



Participants provided valuable feedback during the meeting and identified several focus areas they would like to explore as a council.



“Overall, they were very complimentary so that was nice, and they had some ideas about things that we could look into,” said Tim Stevens, Munson’s chief of Quality and Safety, and PFPC council director.



Participants requested to explore having more afternoon appointments or one late day available each week to help accommodate beneficiaries who can’t get away during the work and school day.



Through their discussion they also learned about available services that they didn’t realize Munson had.



“Their feedback was tremendously helpful. In addition to things for us to investigate, we also learned what services we could communicate better and how,” said Stevens.



Lastly, the meeting allowed Munson officials to provide a glimpse behind the scenes.



Council members learned about the administrative processes a provider or care team must do before and after an appointment, like placing orders and referrals, charting, reviewing results, and follow up.



A few council positions remain open. Anyone interested in becoming a part of the council should contact Munson’s Patient Advocates at (913) 684-6211/6127. Or by email, usarmy.leavenworth.medcom-mahc.mbx.patient-advocate@health.mil



Volunteers must be a beneficiary and can be active-duty, active-duty family members, retirees, or retiree family members. The PFPC meets quarterly.