Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patient and Family Partnership Council puts the patient in patient care

    Patient and Family Partnership Council puts the patient in Patient Care

    Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker welcomes participants to a...... read more read more

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Community members on Munson Army Health Center’s Patient and Family Partnership Council convened at the health center for a working lunch Dec. 6.

    “Thank you so much for taking time out of your day to come and share your experiences as a beneficiary in the Military Health System,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, health center director. “We are in a transformative time as we reevaluate our model of healthcare delivery and having both our patients and staff together in this process can result in a healthcare model that is more responsive, efficient and effective.”

    The PFPC is a Defense Health Agency initiative that provides a forum for patients and families to share insights with military treatment facility leaders and staff and have a voice in the patient care experience.

    Participants provided valuable feedback during the meeting and identified several focus areas they would like to explore as a council.

    “Overall, they were very complimentary so that was nice, and they had some ideas about things that we could look into,” said Tim Stevens, Munson’s chief of Quality and Safety, and PFPC council director.

    Participants requested to explore having more afternoon appointments or one late day available each week to help accommodate beneficiaries who can’t get away during the work and school day.

    Through their discussion they also learned about available services that they didn’t realize Munson had.

    “Their feedback was tremendously helpful. In addition to things for us to investigate, we also learned what services we could communicate better and how,” said Stevens.

    Lastly, the meeting allowed Munson officials to provide a glimpse behind the scenes.

    Council members learned about the administrative processes a provider or care team must do before and after an appointment, like placing orders and referrals, charting, reviewing results, and follow up.

    A few council positions remain open. Anyone interested in becoming a part of the council should contact Munson’s Patient Advocates at (913) 684-6211/6127. Or by email, usarmy.leavenworth.medcom-mahc.mbx.patient-advocate@health.mil

    Volunteers must be a beneficiary and can be active-duty, active-duty family members, retirees, or retiree family members. The PFPC meets quarterly.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:09
    Story ID: 487076
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient and Family Partnership Council puts the patient in patient care, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Patient and Family Partnership Council puts the patient in Patient Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women in the Military

    Healthcare

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    Defense Health Agency
    Patient and Family Partnership Council
    Jolanda Walker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download