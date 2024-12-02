Argentine, U.S. Marines visit NAVSCIATTS.

Photo By Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Grill, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South desk officer for...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Grill, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South desk officer for Argentina, Argentine marine corps Tiente de Navio Gaston Brancatto and Subofficial Segundo Sabastion Correa, observe a small-boat operation demonstration at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training school, Pearlington, Miss., Dec 5, 2024. Members of the Argentine marine corps visited NAVSCIATTS to tour the facility and learn about the school’s capabilities and curriculum. U.S. and Argentine Marines train alongside one another routinely in combined exercises such as UNITAS and bilateral events such as Argentine cold weather training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

Stennis Space Center, Pearlington, Miss.—Marines and Sailors welcomed two Argentine marines, Tiente de Navio Gaston Brancatto and Subofficial Segundo Sebastian Correa, to the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School on Stennis Space Center, Dec 4, 2024.



The visit aimed to strengthen ties and share knowledge on how NAVSCIATTS instructors teach students about small-craft operations and the maintenance training offered to partner nations.



During their tour, Argentine and U.S. Marines had the opportunity to interact with several Navy Instructors who explained the various courses and teaching methods at NAVSCIATTS. The instructors provided insights into the curriculum, focusing on essential skills such as outboard engine repair, welding and the overall maintenance of small craft. The visiting marines also attended the graduation of 15 students from the Maldives and the Philippines.



“Training partner nations is our mission,” said Electricians Mate Chief Oswaldo Suarez. “We strive to do what we call ‘instructing the instructors’ to ensure our Allies are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to maintain their equipment and return home and be able to teach the people in their units.”



The visiting marines participated in short classes where instructors briefed them on course materials and schedules, detailing how they create syllabi and ensure the courses will provide students with a greater knowledge of the skills required for operating and maintaining small craft.



During their visit, the Argentinian marines also attended a class on the Unmanned Aircraft Systems course where they received an in-depth overview of course offerings related to drone technology and operations. Instructors provided detailed explanations of the curriculum, the various modules encompassing the theoretical and practical components of UAS training.



“Touring NAVSCIATTS has been a deeply enriching experience,” said Brancatto. “Learning about the opportunities and courses that NAVSCIATTS offers allows us a chance to not only to project a more professional (Argentinian) marine corps, but also to dream of a future where our preparation is the bridge to new opportunities. This experience also weaves a strong bond of friendship and brotherhood, reaffirming the commitment and union with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.”



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the U.S. Marine Corps component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for building and maintaining relationships with our allies and partner nations in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. MARFORSOUTH builds capabilities and capacity with like-minded democratic nations through a range of military engagements and other security cooperation events to demonstrate the value and utility of the Navy and Marine Corps team through joint and mutually supporting operations and engagements. MARFORSOUTH cultivates partnerships across the region to promote the rule of law, which is essential for security, stability, economic prosperity, and personal liberty. Additionally, strong partnerships, shared knowledge, and joint and multinational interoperability enables burden sharing and crisis response while strengthening the common defense, fostering stability and defeating threats.