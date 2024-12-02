Fort Sill's Toys for Kids Program brightens military families' holidays

FORT SILL, Okla. (Dec. 9, 2024) — Military families across Fort Sill received an early dose of holiday cheer Monday as the installation launched its annual Toys for Kids Program at the Fort Sill Conference Center.



The program, which serves hundreds of military families each year, provides holiday gifts to service members facing financial challenges during the holiday season. Operating through Dec. 13 at the Fort Sill Conference Center, the program welcomes families Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a half-day scheduled on Friday.



"We have a lot of families who really need the help this year, and we're here to support them," said Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird. "It's the season of giving, and it's really important for all of us to give back to our Soldiers and their families."



Fort Sill Commanding General Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks emphasized the vital role of community partnerships in sustaining the program. "We're extremely thankful to be a part of the Lawton/Fort Sill community. We couldn't do it without our community partners," Brooks said. "Thanks so much for everything you do to continue those relationships."



The impact of the program resonates deeply with service members like Spc. Jonathan Hartstack, a father of six. "This program really helps me alleviate some of the financial burden this year," Hartstack said. "It makes me feel more connected to the Fort Sill community because of this generosity."



Ethan Briner, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) event coordinator, understands the program's significance from both professional and personal perspectives. "As a father myself, it's an emotional thing because it's allowing your defenses to get put down and say, I actually do need help," Briner said. "It's a very positive and uplifting feeling when you get to help out those that tend not to ask for help."



A diverse group of volunteers from both the installation and local community has mobilized to support the initiative. The Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) manager Hollie Morales sees the program as an opportunity to reciprocate community support. "My team and I wanted to give back because of everything the community does to support us," Morales said.



Traci Walker, a volunteer from 75th Brigade, noted the profound impact on service members. "From what I have seen, the soldiers are extremely appreciative and very surprised at the quality of the gifts," Walker said.



The program has even drawn international participation. "My husband is a Canadian Foreign Liaison officer, and this program is new to me," said volunteer Anita Michelsen. "I really wanted to volunteer, and I've had lots of fun wrapping gifts and meeting wonderful people."



For military spouse Caroline Hawes, the program captures the essence of holiday giving. "It feels so great that people are coming together to help other people out when they need it," Hawes said. "Receiving these gifts means happy kids on Christmas morning!"



The program stands as a testament to the strength of the Fort Sill and Lawton communities working together to support military families. Through the dedication of countless volunteers and donors, the Toys for Kids program continues to embody the spirit of the holiday season, ensuring that service members and their families can share in the joy of Christmas. Those interested in supporting future Family and MWR programs can contact Fort Sill FMWR at 580-442-4329 or visit sill.armymwr.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:35 Story ID: 487071 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill's Toys for Kids Program brightens military families' holidays, by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.