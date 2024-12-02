Navy Centralizes Exceptional Family Member Program

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Navy announced it is updating its Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) to align to DoD standardization policy in NAVADMIN 246/24.



Centralizing the EFMP office under Navy Personnel Command is part of the standardization effort, which provides a single point of contact for all EFMP matters, improves the program experience, and offers a more tailored PCS process for EFMP families.



“Having a centralized office enables us to better coordinate the identification and enrollment process, provide individualized assignment case management, and ensure that healthcare and educational services for our Navy EFMP families are considered prior to PCS,” said Latoya Travis, EFMP Office branch head. “We understand the dynamic and individualized needs of each EFM. Our goal is to ensure that the necessary support is in place, tailored to the unique challenges each family faces, so they can thrive in their new environment with confidence and peace of mind.”



Updates to the Navy EFMP will also provide better continuity of services during relocation by connecting EFMP case liaisons at gaining and losing commands, removing EFMP categories to allow a personalized assignment process that addresses the specific needs of each exceptional family member, and ensuring medical recommendations are included in the assignment process.



EFMP-enrolled Sailors can view available billets and apply for orders based on their career and family considerations through MyNavy Assignments (MNA) or coordinate with their detailer as appropriate. This change makes the assignment process more transparent and removes any perceived barriers to advancement.



The program update also aligns respite care benefits across the armed forces, including the number of hours available to military families enrolled in EFMP who meet the eligibility criteria.



Sailors and families enrolled in EFMP are encouraged to contact their EFMP case liaison and the Navy EFMP Office to determine how these changes apply to their needs.



For more information, read NAVADMIN 246/24 or visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Exceptional-Family-Member/.

