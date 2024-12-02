Fort Drum moving to new system for Soldiers to schedule household goods shipments

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Soldiers and families will experience a new way to schedule household goods...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Soldiers and families will experience a new way to schedule household goods shipments with the transition to Global Household Goods Contract (GHC). (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 10, 2024) -- It will be new for some Soldiers, but others who have arrived at Fort Drum over the past year have already experienced a relocation move under the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC).



Fort Drum is joining military installations across the U.S. and abroad transitioning to a new way to schedule household goods shipments. Under GHC, Soldiers and their families will have a modern, digital management system to streamline scheduling and claims process, while also increasing shipment visibility and support options.



Stephanie Kowalczyk, Fort Drum supervisory transportation specialist and Army Field Support Battalion-Drum Installation Transportation Division Services branch chief, said the single biggest change will be having one company – HomeSafe Alliance – as the “single move manager” for the packing, shipping, storing, and unpacking of household goods.



“HomeSafe is where Soldiers will go to manage their shipment, and receive any kind of status updates, 24/7,” she said. “And they can track all phases of the move on their phones or computers.”



Additionally, each customer is assigned a HomeSafe customer care representative to address questions and concerns during the move.



Kowalczyk said other installations began the transition to GHC this year with CONUS (continental U.S.) moves, which will be followed by a gradual phase-in for international moves. At Fort Drum, service members will continue to use Defense Personal Property System (DPS) as the legacy system until GHC becomes fully operational here.



Soldiers just arriving at Fort Drum are learning about GHC during the Newcomer’s Brief, and information will be included in the Overseas PCS Brief. Kowalczyk said anyone who has questions can contact a Personal Property Processing Office counselor at (315) 772-6384.



“While this is not going to affect everyone right away, we think it’s important to get the information out to let people know when there is a change,” she said. “Initially the process is going to be the same, whether the Soldier goes online to the DPS website, or sees a Household Goods representative at Clark Hall. There’s going to be so many people out there to help Soldiers when they get ready to move, that will walk them through this process, so that it will go as smoothly as possible.”



For information about moves under GHC, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/GHC.