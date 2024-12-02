U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs visits U.S. European Command

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs Amb. Michael Sfraga (center) visits U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs Amb. Michael Sfraga (center) visits U.S. European Command's Civilian Deputy and Foreign Policy Advisor Amb. Kate Marie Byrnes and Chief of Staff U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Pete Andrysiak at the command’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Dec. 6, 2024. Sfraga’s inaugural visit to the command offered an opportunity to discuss USEUCOM’s deep relationships with NATO Allies to work cooperatively in the Arctic and address mutual challenges. see less | View Image Page

U.S. European Command’s Chief of Staff U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Pete Andrysiak hosted the first-ever U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs Amb. Michael Sfraga to discuss critical Arctic security issues at the command’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Dec. 6, 2024.



Since assuming the role in October 2024, Sfraga’s inaugural visit to the command offered an opportunity to discuss USEUCOM’s deep relationships with NATO Allies to work cooperatively in the Arctic and address mutual challenges.



“U.S. European Command’s efforts in the Arctic are central to preserving peace and security in the Arctic,” Sfraga said. “My visit today underscores the commitment at all levels of U.S government to prioritize the Arctic for both our own national security and continued cooperation with our Allies and partners in the region.”



With Russia’s increased militarization and combined operations with Chinese naval vessels and aircraft in the Arctic, USEUCOM and NATO Allies are at the forefront of efforts to maintain security and stability in this strategically vital region.



“This is a unique time for the Arctic region, with changing conditions leading to more access for resource extraction, trade and military activity in the region,” Andrysiak said. “It is imperative for national and European security that we don’t lose sight of the strategic opportunities and risk resulting from this access.”



USEUCOM and its service components lead and participate in various multinational Arctic-focused exercises, most recently Exercise Freezing Winds, Finland’s largest naval exercise. Additionally, the command conducts Arctic operations with Allied nations and integrates Arctic security into its broader joint force planning.



Ambassador Sfraga was confirmed by the Senate as Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs on Sept. 24, 2024, as the inaugural U.S. Ambassador at Large for Arctic Affairs. Prior to joining the State Department, Dr. Michael Sfraga was the Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, to which he was appointed by President Biden in 2021.