A Reminder of Home: U.S. Soldiers and NATO Allies Celebrate the Coming of Christmas

Photo By Sgt. Austin Steinborn | A U.S. Soldier gets ready to take a photo with Santa Claus at the annual Christmas tree lighting event at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured Bulgarian food and craft vendors, Bulgarian folklore dance performances, and games hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program to kick off the holiday season. The celebration of Christmas with multi-national service members reflects the continued building and strengthening of relationships with our NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria — U.S. Soldiers and members of the NATO Multinational Battle Group gathered to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Christmas tree lighting event hosted by U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea and the Morale, Recreation, and Welfare (MWR) program at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Dec. 6, 2024.



“This is our way of being able to bring a little bit of home to you,” says Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea commander.



The ceremony featured a grand reveal of dazzling lights illuminated on a Christmas tree and a surprise visit from Santa himself, much to the delight of the multinational service members.



“These kind of events are very special,” says Bulgarian Military Police Commander Col. Mitko Mitev. “It shows how we can join together and celebrate common holidays.”



The Christmas market, held in conjunction with the tree lighting, offered a variety of goods, including traditional Bulgarian crafts and multiple food vendors.



Tonya Kosava, a Bulgarian native and artist that works at the Regional Historical Museum Yambol, taught Soldiers how to make a survachka during the event.



A survachka is a decorated wooden stick used during a Bulgarian tradition called “Survakane” during New Year’s Day celebrations. Children use the survachka to gently pat family members and friends on the back while wishing the family member blessings for the upcoming year. In turn, the children often receive small gifts, money, or treats.



“I was pleasantly surprised by the friendliness, enthusiasm, and creativeness of the Soldiers that participated in making the survachka,” says Kosava. “It was a pleasure working with not only U.S. Soldiers, but all nations.”



Live music filled the air as a musical ensemble of Bulgarians in traditional clothing performed a folk dance. Eventually, even U.S. Soldiers and allies joined, interlocking arms with each other and performing the traditional dance in a moving circle. The blend of cultures created an atmosphere of warmth and celebration.



“It was amazing to be able to show all the nations here how the Bulgarians celebrate events like these,” says Mitev.



Novo Selo Training Area, a joint, combined training area for U.S., Bulgarian, and NATO allies, is assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea, the newest Garrison in the U.S. Army, effective June 15, 2024. Events like the tree lighting ceremony not only highlight the importance of fostering goodwill and understanding among allies, but they also show the commitment of all nations and personnel on base to create a cohesive, positive environment.



“Being here in Bulgaria wouldn't be possible without getting support from the community,” said Kuszniaj, giving thanks to the multiple mayors in attendance from nearby towns in Bulgaria. “Our Bulgarian allies have been wonderful in supporting all the Soldiers throughout the year, and we really want to thank them.”



As the evening wound down, U.S. Soldiers and allies took group photos around the lit tree, enjoyed freshly cooked food, bought gifts at the market for loved ones back home, and enjoyed the festive atmosphere.



For many, the event served as a reminder of the shared values and connections that transcend borders during the holiday season.



USAG Black Sea plans to continue this tradition in the years to come, ensuring that the Novo Selo Training Area remains a place where both U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies can come together to celebrate the holidays and strengthen their bonds.