University of Hawai’i, US Navy, and US Marine Corps Establish 10-Year Natural and Cultural Resources Management Agreement for Bases in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai‘i (UH) and the Department of the Navy (DoN) have signed a historic 10-year agreement to support the protection and management of natural and cultural resources on Navy and Marine Corps installations in Hawai‘i. The agreement, which includes climate resilience support for bases and their surrounding areas, covers Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i on O‘ahu, and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kaua‘i.



With increasing threats of extreme weather, defense programs throughout the United States are investing in collaborations that will allow them to better understand and address the ways severe weather and other hazards could impact military missions. The recently signed agreement enables the DoN to potentially fund UH to conduct $10M in projects and support services annually to enhance the Navy and Marine Corps’ resilience against environmental hazards.



The agreement, known as a renewable Intergovernmental Support Agreement, or IGSA, is the first in Hawai‘i between an academic institution, Commander, Navy Region Hawai‘i (CNRH), and Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC).



Support services provided by UH to CNRH and MCIPAC under this agreement may include, but are not limited to: biological assessment development, pest and predator control, marine debris removal, Integrated Natural Resource Management Plan implementation; curation services, Integrated Cultural Resource Management Plan implementation; engineering plans and implementation of Nature-based Solutions, flood plain analysis and mitigation, wildfire management and planning, hydrology/sea level rise mitigation, shoreline stabilization, Geographic Information System (GIS) support, land/ocean/nearshore based surveys, and equipment and supply purchases.



The agreement, signed by UH Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations & Environment Meredith Berger, provides the necessary framework for UH to use its collective knowledge and resources – scientists, laboratories, students, and outreach programs – to help the DoN balance the critical needs and requirements of the nation’s defense with its ongoing natural and cultural resource responsibilities in Hawai‘i.



“I am pleased that UH was able to enter into this important agreement with the DoN,” said Syrmos. “Those who live and work in Hawai‘i have a responsibility to be good stewards of the land and this partnership with the Navy signifies their willingness to fulfill their natural and cultural resource responsibilities by utilizing UH’s knowledge and expertise in these areas.”



As a large part of its land-, sea-, space-grant mission, UH works to leverage federal partnerships like the IGSA to provide meaningful impacts for the state in environmental and cultural management.



“We are proud to partner with the University of Hawaii and will benefit tremendously from its world-class research, specialized training programs, and the traditional ecological knowledge that UH incorporates into its educational program,” said Berger, who also serves as the DoN’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “As proud members of this community, we recognize our kuleana to protect Hawaii’s environment and natural resources. When we care for this extraordinary place, we advance our diplomacy and reinforce our defense.”



“I applaud the University of Hawai‘i and the U.S. Navy for entering into this historic agreement to protect and manage natural and cultural resources on military installations in Hawai‘i which will increase the Navy and Marine Corps’ climate resilience and bolster readiness,” said Senator Hirono. “By enabling the Navy to utilize UH’s world-class resources and insight to address climate-related challenges, this agreement will help the military better protect Hawai‘i’s natural resources and strengthen our national security.”



“This first-of-its-kind agreement between our flagship university and our Hawai‘i military is a win-win all around,” said Case. “For the U.S. Navy, it demonstrates a commitment to draw on our local talent and expertise and cultural awareness wherever possible to advance national defense needs in our Hawai‘i and beyond as respectful neighbors. For the University of Hawai‘i, it demonstrates the world-class talent, expertise and capacity of faculty, staff and students in delivering on challenges and goals in the management and protection of our environmental and natural resources under Navy stewardship. I look forward to contributing to the success of the specific projects to be undertaken under this agreement, as well as to the addition of similar agreements between our other military branches and UH.”



“The Department of the Navy has a duty to the people of Hawai‘i to be a responsible steward of our lands and waters, and this partnership agreement is positive step forward in rebuilding trust with our communities,” stated Tokuda. “I’m delighted that the Department of the Navy will be partnering with the University of Hawai‘i, which has the local knowledge, scientific expertise, and people to fulfill this agreement and promote the significant demands of environmental stewardship and national security. Whether it’s invasive species and biosecurity, land and natural resource management, coastal resiliency, or some other problem we have yet to encounter, this partnership puts us on the right footing to meet those challenges. I will continue fighting to ensure that the Navy and Marine Corps, as well as the Department of Defense at large, upholds their responsibilities and commitments to mālama ‘āina.”



Research conducted by the University of Hawai‘i (UH) impacts the quality of life in the islands and around the world. As the state’s major research university, and because of Hawai‘i’s tremendous geographic diversity, UH plays a prominent role in the state’s economic growth and development through its diverse and world-renowned research programs in astronomy, earth and ocean sciences, medicine and tropical agriculture. https://research.hawaii.edu



Commander, Navy Region Hawai‘i is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawai‘i and serves as, the Navy’s representative to the Hawai‘i community. Today, the Navy in Hawai‘i has grown into a major fleet concentration area for more than 25,000 sailors and 10,000 civilian employees working in more than 60 commands located on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. The Navy has the largest military presence in Hawai‘i and contributes more than $2 billion annually to the local economy, including $1 billion in salaries and $1 billion in operations, contracts and local purchases. Navy Region Hawai‘i at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam provides key services to maintain the safety and vital infrastructure that allows the Navy to operate efficiently in Hawai‘i.

