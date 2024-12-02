HM2 Alyssa Ziska-Ortega of Laredo, Texas promoted to Petty Officer First Class

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 9, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 9, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alyssa Ziska-Ortega, of Laredo, Texas, the executive assistant assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was promoted to the rank of petty officer first class by Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, during a frocking ceremony held at the historic Quadrangle. Pinning on her insignia were Ziska-Ortega’s father, brother, and best friend. Ziska-Ortega was one of three Sailors within the Naval Medical Research and Development Enterprise to be selected for advancement to petty officer first class during Fiscal Year 2025. Additionally, she is the first Sailor to be promoted to petty officer first class in NAMRU San Antonio’s history. “The Navy has given me so many experiences that I feel would not have been possible had I not joined,” said Ziska-Ortega, who previously served with the Blood Donor Center at Naval Medical Center San Diego. “Being one of two of the first junior enlisted Sailors within NAMRU San Antonio is unique, so I hope that I can continue to be an asset to the command, be competent in my field, and be successful in reaching my educational goals as well as my career goals.” San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 9, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alyssa Ziska-Ortega, of Laredo, Texas, the executive assistant assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was promoted to the rank of petty officer first class by Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, during a frocking ceremony held at the historic Quadrangle.



Participating in the ceremony were Ziska-Ortega’s father, brother, and best friend.



Ziska-Ortega was one of three Sailors within the Naval Medical Research and Development Enterprise to be selected for advancement to petty officer first class during Fiscal Year 2025.



Additionally, she is the first Sailor to be promoted to petty officer first class in NAMRU San Antonio’s history.



“The Navy has given me so many experiences that I feel would not have been possible had I not joined,” said Ziska-Ortega, who previously served with the Blood Donor Center at Naval Medical Center San Diego. “Being one of two of the first junior enlisted Sailors within NAMRU San Antonio is unique, so I hope that I can continue to be an asset to the command, be competent in my field, and be successful in reaching my educational goals as well as my career goals.”



San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.