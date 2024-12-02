Navy Reserve NMRTCSD Hosts Leadership Training Weekend to Strengthen Force Readiness

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 6, 2024) Navy Reserve Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 6, 2024) Navy Reserve Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego (NR NMRTCSD) hosted a leadership-focused training weekend, bringing together reserve leaders and Sailors from across the southwest region, Hawaii, Guam, and virtual assignments nationwide to enhance force readiness and alignment with Navy Reserve medical priorities, Dec. 6-8, 2024. The weekend began with the reserve team joining the active component for a colors and awards quarters ceremony, fostering cohesion between the two forces. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Navy Reserve Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego (NR NMRTCSD) hosted a leadership-focused training weekend, bringing together reserve leaders and Sailors from across the southwest region, Hawaii, Guam, and virtual assignments nationwide to enhance force readiness and alignment with Navy Reserve medical priorities, Dec. 6-8.



Capt. Elizabeth Bundt, Commanding Officer of NR NMRTCSD, emphasized the importance of the weekend’s theme, "Train the Leader," as a cornerstone for bolstering readiness.



“We've brought in teams of reserve leaders who are assigned to units across the southwest region, as well as Hawaii and Guam, and those who are virtually assigned to us from all over the country,” said Bundt. “Our theme for the weekend is Train the Leader, breaking down warfighting readiness. We also had a group of Sailors who we've brought in to become force multipliers.”



One significant component of the training was enabling Sailors to become Basic Life Support (BLS) instructors. These Sailors will return to their reserve centers equipped to deliver critical training directly to their teams.



“They can go back to their reserve centers and provide that required training at the deck plate,” Bundt explained.



The weekend began with the reserve team joining the active component for a colors and awards quarters ceremony, fostering cohesion between the two forces. Reserve leadership, including Rear Adm. David G. Malone, Deputy Director, Reserve Medical Forces, Pacific, and Chief Medical Corps (Reserve), provided strategic guidance.



“Malone provided strategic level guidance on what the reserve component needs to focus on to provide support for the Navy and the Navy Reserves,” Bundt said. “Bringing our leaders together is particularly important this year. We've had a year of significant change as Navy Reserve medicine realigns to better match the Surgeon General's campaign plan.”



The alignment efforts are a response to evolving medical readiness requirements and aim to create a more seamless integration between reserve and active components.



“As we look to the next year, we are focusing on how we can integrate more seamlessly with the active component to provide that strategic depth that the reserve force can offer,” said Bundt. “We’re also trying to find innovative ways to provide high-value training for those Sailors who need those sets and reps.”



In addition to leadership development, the reserve component’s role in augmenting force generation platforms at NMRTCs remains a critical mission.



“Ultimately, a big part of what the reserve component does is augment that force generation platform that the NMRTCs provide for the force,” Bundt stated.



The training weekend underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and leadership development as NR NMRTCSD continues to prepare its Sailors for the challenges of supporting Navy medicine and broader Navy operational goals.



The training weekend underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and leadership development as NR NMRTCSD continues to prepare its Sailors for the challenges of supporting Navy medicine and broader Navy operational goals.