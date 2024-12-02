Navy Reserve Center Sioux Falls holds Change of Command Ceremony

Navy Reserve Center Sioux Falls Change of Command Ceremony

Story by MC1 Yudy Palacios



Sioux Falls, S.D.— Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Sioux Falls held a change of command ceremony on December 7, 2024, in which Lt. Cmdr. Jason R. McKay was relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Nathan A. Hess as commanding officer of NRC Sioux Falls.



The ceremony, attended by NRC Sioux Falls staff, Selected Reserve (SELRES), family members, and guests, celebrated McKay's tenure and welcomed Hess as the new commanding officer.



Reflecting on his time in command, McKay highlighted his pride in the accomplishments of the NRC Sioux Falls team. “I feel really proud of the team, in that we won the latest NRC of the Quarter (small NRC) in a fierce competition amongst the other small NRCs of the region. The victory really underscores how both staff and selected reserve share the same mission,” said McKay.



During his tenure, McKay led the NRC Sioux Falls team to notable successes, including winning NRC of the Quarter among small reserve centers and reviving South Dakota's only Navy Ball after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus due to COVID-19. The annual gathering brings together nearly 100 veterans and their families, spanning from World War II to present-day operations.



McKay highlighted the unique challenges of commanding a reserve center far from fleet concentration areas. He noted that fostering connections through initiatives like the Navy Ball and annual training at fleet bases is essential to supporting the service and contributions of Sailors.



"Being a local home for Sailors to serve in landlocked South Dakota is very special," McKay said. “I did not grow up in the plains, so getting to know the amazing people here has taught me what a great resource it is for manning our Navy Reserve!"



McKay continued by speaking to his staff and Navy Reservists assigned to NRC Sioux Falls,



“Serving you in Sioux Falls has been the reward of a lifetime. Thank you for the privilege of command, and for your tireless dedication to our Navy,”.

Hess, who now takes the helm, expressed his commitment to building upon the improvements established by McKay.



“Lt. Cmdr. McKay has done a fantastic job leading and developing an exceptional staff and Navy Reserve Sailor team and I am eager to keep up his tradition of excellence,” said Hess. “It is not my intention to make improvements alone. I appreciate the team's diverse experiences, and I welcome new ideas for process improvements.”



This assignment marks Hess's first tour outside a fleet concentration area and first command tour. He plans to implement Navy-wide initiatives such as Get Real, Get Better (GRGB) and Culture of Excellence (COE 2.0), while addressing the unique challenges of managing a smaller staff where Sailors often perform multiple roles.



"The goal is to bridge knowledge gaps and utilize each other, our REDCOM team, and fellow NRCs to fill any voids to ensure we can accomplish our mission," said Hess.



Hess underscored the critical importance of the NRC's mission in the current global landscape.



“With world events, strategic competition, and threats to freedom and democracy around the globe, we must be prepared to answer the call to provide strategic depth to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces,” Hess said. “It is a team effort at all echelons of command and at Navy

Reserve Center Sioux Falls, we must strive to be brilliant at our jobs to deliver first-rate customer service and mission support to all stakeholders.”



Hess expressed excitement about leading the NRC Sioux Falls team and engaging with the South Dakota community.



“I am entrusted in the care of top-notch Sailors and I am excited to see each one succeed," Hess said. "It is with hope, when my Sailors look back on their Navy careers, they say NRC Sioux Falls was their best tour.”



NRC Sioux Falls provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.

