NMRTC Camp Pendleton remembers Pearl Harbor

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton held a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Event on Dec. 6, 2024, on the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Medal of Honor Promenade.



The First Class Petty Officer Association coordinated the event to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who died in the attack on the US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.



Retired Navy Capt. Donald McMackin served as the guest speaker.



“It’s important we remember these significant events and the heroes in our history,” said McMackin, who was commissioned in 1980 and served either on active duty or in the reserves as a surface warfare officer until January 2011. “Today, we remember the attack on Pearl Harbor and honor the sacrifices of the warriors who were there.”



Recognizing his audience, McMackin also talked about the medical response to the attack.



“When the attack came, off-duty medical personnel and staff streamed back to the facilities,” continued McMackin. “Staff broke out supplies, made more bandages, prepared morphine injections … they set up triage areas, battle dressing stations, organized ambulances and transportation pools.”



A remembrance wreath was laid, “Taps” was played by retired 1st Class Petty Officer Cerbando Ramirez Jr., and a moment of silence was held.



Capt. Jenny Burkett, commander of NMRTC Camp Pendleton, provided closing remarks.



“Pearl Harbor tested our nation’s resolve and America answered the call to protect freedom and democracy … everyone was united by a shared commitment to justice and liberty,” said Burkett. “As we remember Pearl Harbor, let us commit ourselves to honoring the legacy of those who served and sacrificed. Let their stories inspire us to work for a more peaceful and just world, ensuring their sacrifices were not in vain,” she concluded.

