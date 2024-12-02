USMA Cadets Visit Cincinnati, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

Photo By Kyler Davis | On November 14, 2024, cadets from the United States Military Academy (USMA) visited...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Davis | On November 14, 2024, cadets from the United States Military Academy (USMA) visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio where they attended informational sessions conducted by numerous LRD teammates, and were mentored by Commander Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander. see less | View Image Page

Mentorship is a vital component of what makes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) a world-class organization. As leaders continue in their critical roles, it’s essential that they dedicate time to mentor, teach, and guide future leaders, offering them insight into the paths ahead as they navigate their own journeys within the enterprise.

On November 14, 2024, cadets from the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering (CME) at the United States Military Academy (USMA)—Owen Hodges, Ashton Perez, and Anthony Tinerella—along with Maj. Joseph Speight, an instructor within CME at USMA and USMA alumni Jay Joyce, Facilitator of the West Point Society of Cincinnati, visited the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. They attended informational sessions led by LRD leadership and staff, received mentorship from LRD Division Commander Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander, reviewed LRD missions and projects, and gained critical advice and insights for their own senior capstone projects.

The cadet visit was organized at the request of USMA and was planned, managed and facilitated by LRD’s Chief of Staff, Kim Longoria. “In collaboration with USMA, we wanted to provide a valuable experience for the cadets allowing us to discuss key projects, current innovations and career fields with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Longoria. “It was a great opportunity to help shape future Army leaders and we look forward to making this an annual event.”

Upon arrival at LRD HQ, the cadets were welcomed by Capt. Peyton Fancher, a current aide-de-camp and fellow West Point student. They met with Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander for a mentoring session and an overview of LRD. The cadets discussed LRD’s regional programs and projects with Regional Business Director, Mr. Phil Johnson, SES and (Acting) Regional Programs Director, Mr. Don Johantges.

Following these sessions, Todd Mitchell, LRD Science & Technology Program Manager; Frank Appelfeller, Chief of the Engineering and Construction Division; and Chris Phillips, LRD Deputy Operations Chief, provided the cadets with an overview of USACE's Engineering and Construction operations, focusing on innovation and upcoming opportunities.

The cadets were particularly eager to discuss their ongoing senior design capstone project, which involves designing the horizontal apron for the flume to be installed as part of the Emsworth Locks and Dam expansion. In collaboration with the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), they are testing digital 3D models using advanced computational fluid dynamics software and downscaled physical models.

Innovation was a key theme of the discussion. In relation to the cadets’ project, Mitchell explored the possibilities for integrating innovation and the process of building a business case for such decisions. He also highlighted USACE’s Research and Development Strategy and the accomplishments of Project Delivery Teams over recent years. These include innovations such as the additive manufacturing of the Poe ship arrestor lever arm, autonomous hydraulic jack pumps for Bluestone Dam, the Integrated Radar Monitoring System (IRaMS), generative AI for data analysis, and the Lock Line Hoisting Device. Phillips discussed the role of civil engineering in operations, emphasizing how coursework provides a foundation for real-world applications. He shared his expertise on reinforced concrete design and soil mechanics, and advised the cadets on the importance of obtaining a Professional Engineer license and documenting engineering decisions according to established guidelines.

The cadets also participated in an emergency management (EM) overview led by Harry Huff, EM Chief, during which they reviewed recent disaster response examples.

“The EM and Cadet team reviewed the essential roles of an emergency manager and the phases of emergency management—Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery,” said Huff. “The session concluded with a real-life problem scenario from the Hurricane Helene disaster response, where the cadets provided solutions to overcoming misinformation in a disaster situation.”

LRD Public Affairs Specialist Kyler Davis and Operations Officer Maj. Arnita Major helped facilitate the discussion, emphasizing how to combat misinformation and ensure timely, effective public messaging. The cadets offered fresh perspectives and recommendations that will be used by the LRD RCO and PAO in future disaster response strategies.

Overall, the cadets’ visit to LRD provided invaluable mentorship, while also giving LRD teams a glimpse into the future of the enterprise. It’s clear that both USACE and the Army are in good hands, as these cadets demonstrated intelligence, eagerness to learn, and a genuine passion for serving our nation’s communities.

The following day, the cycle of mentorship continued as the cadets then traveled to the University of Cincinnati to help educate and inspire STEM middle school and high school students—potential future USMA cadets. Representing the West Point Center for Leadership and Diversity in STEM (CLD STEM), the cadets led a West Point STEM Workshop with Hughes High School students in Cincinnati on November 15, 2024 at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Information Technology (CECH).

During the workshop, approximately thirty 8th and 9th grade students participated in a “bridge building curriculum”. Using K’Nex and modeling with a Bridge Designer Software, students were guided through the basics of the engineering design process. The event was also supported by Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative, Miami University ROTC cadets, Hughes STEM educators, and local community members.

From middle school to cadets to commanders, the power of mentorship is what makes the future of the enterprise so bright.

To learn more about CLD STEM, visit https://www.westpoint.edu/research/centers-and-institutes/center-for-leadership-and-diversity-in-stem