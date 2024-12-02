Marine Corps’ Mobile Command Vehicle (MCV) production remains on schedule with deliveries beginning in January

In June 2024, the Marine Corps awarded a production contract to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) for the Mobile Command Vehicle (MCV). This contract is a significant step towards enabling rapid emplacements, displacements, command and control (C2), and communications on the move supporting the ongoing modernization efforts of the Marine Corps.



With deliveries beginning in January 2025 and completing in July 2025, the initial procurement of 18 MCVs will equip Marine Littoral Regiments (MLRs) Medium-range Missile (MMSL) firing units in support of the Marine Corps’ Artillery Modernization Plan. The program is budgeted to continue production of an additional 18 MCVs in FY25, with deliveries starting in August 2025 and completing in early 2026.



“This initial procurement represents a significant step towards equipping Marines with capabilities for the future fight,” explained Lt. Col. Faucett, Product Manager, Fire Support Systems. “The MCV is a prime example of how we are adapting to meet the needs of the modern battlefield and we’re receiving deliveries less than six months after award – that’s a testament to the hard work of our acquisition team and industry partners.”



The current threat environment is characterized by increasing adversarial surveillance, targeting, and electronic warfare capabilities. Fixed positions are becoming increasingly vulnerable on the battlefield, making mobile, resilient C2 systems and distributed precision fires capabilities essential to maintaining agility, situational awareness, and survivability.



“The MCV is a key technology enabler,” said Faucett. “It provides a strategic, operational advantage in this increasingly adaptive, complex global security landscape.”



The MCV combines a proven shelter integrated on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Utility platform with upgraded communication capabilities and expanded access to fires C2 networks. The JLTV platform provides a much-needed upgrade in mobility, power, and environmental protection over the legacy HMMWV fires C2 platform (Mobile Tactical Shelter (MTS)). Inside its shelter, the MCV’s modular architecture supports a range of capabilities, including those required for traditional artillery battalions and emerging capabilities such as the NMESIS weapon control station (WCS) for Medium-range Missile (MMSL) firing units.



“The legacy HMMWV based MTS served its purpose, but the MCV is a more versatile, survivable, and capable platform that enhances nearly every aspect—protection, firepower, mobility, and adaptability,” said Faucett. “This vehicle provides better equipment for modern warfare and is an example of the Marine Corps’ commitment to modernizing the force.”

