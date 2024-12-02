Fort McCoy’s East Barracks Project makes steady progress as December 2024 begins

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, known as the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, is shown on Dec. 3, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, also known as the fiscal year 2023 Transient Training Troops Barracks Project, continues to move forward with steady progress, said Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy.



As of Dec. 9, workers with contractor L.S. Black Constructors were putting in more steel framing and enclosing the structure with plastic to help the area stay dry and to also allow for better working conditions.



In a Nov. 22 update, Butts wrote about the ongoing work to the eventual 60,000-plus-square-foot building. At that time, he noted the construction progress was at 14 percent but as December continues that progress percentage will be updated.



“Structural steel deliveries are ongoing,” Butts wrote Nov. 22. “Steel erection continues in the center section of the building. Concrete … placement on the second and third floor of the south wing complete. Contractor has enclosed and is heating areas where concrete placement is occurring to maintain required temperatures.



“Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in at the center section of the building is close to complete,” Butts also stated. “(And) rebar installation to start in the center section.”



Since May 13, construction of this fourth, $27.3 million barracks project have been in high gear by the contractor who was awarded the project in February. The exact contract amount for the project when it was awarded was $27,287,735.



L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings.



Throughout May and well into June a lot of work went into preparing the site for construction. Then going into July actual construction started. During August, footings and foundation walls were built. And by mid-September, they were ready to move upward in building construction, which again began Sept. 18 and continues now into December.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Army Corps of Engineer contract documents show.



“Current contract completion date is April 24, 2026,” Butts also wrote.



When complete, the building will be able to house up to 400 people. According to the scope of work, it’s going to be made of permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.



The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures, the statement of work shows.



In the backdrop of this project is the ongoing third barracks project — a $28 million project that was awarded in June 2023 to BlindermanPower (Construction). That project is currently at 59 percent complete, as of Dec. 6, and continuing to be completed swiftly as well, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.



All of this work continues with the master plan for the 1600 block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings — one of which is done — and two 160-room officer quarters, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



