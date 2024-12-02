HARRODSBURG, Ky. -- A senior enlisted leader, with the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 138th Field Artillery Brigade, recently retired as the longest serving Soldier in the Kentucky Army National Guard in Harrodsburg, Kentucky in a ceremony on June 18, 2024.



Command Sgt. Maj. Robert C. Render is officially set to retire on July 30, 2024, with 43 years and over 10 months of military service to include being a full-time technician since 2008.



Render began service in 1980, when most of his drill sergeants were all very “old school” in their mentality. Since then, he has seen a vast change in the people of the force.



“I’ve really enjoyed what I have done throughout my service,” said Render. “When I entered service in 1980, it was a completely different Army than what it is now. My drill sergeants were Vietnam veterans who are all retired now.”



Lt. Col. Esther Platt, the commander of the 103rd BSB, presented several awards to Render on behalf of the battalion.



As outgoing gifts and awards, Render was awarded the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal, a framed coat of arms for the 103rd, a decorated command sergeant major shadow box, and personalized barrel end in his honor.



Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell Brookins was on hand as the guest speaker for his retirement ceremony.



“On behalf of all the sergeant majors across the Kentucky Army National Guard, we appreciate your many years of service as the longest currently serving Soldier, both officer and enlisted,” said Brookins.



“I have many people to thank but I really want to thank my wife, Teresa,” said Render. “She has been through 37 years of this, always supportive.”



Render plans to spend retirement with his grandsons and move to be closer to them.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 13:55 Story ID: 487009 Location: HARRODSBURG, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Longest-serving KY Army Guard member retires, by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.