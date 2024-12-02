Moody AFB houses Lowndes County firefighters following floods

Photo By Senior Airman Whitney Gillespie | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dion Bullock, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron fire...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Whitney Gillespie | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dion Bullock, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, far left, and Billy Young, Lowndes County Fire Rescue fire chief, far right, pose for a photo with firefighters from both departments at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 2, 2024. The automatic aid agreement between Moody AFB and Lowndes County enabled the 23rd CES to house Lowndes County Fire Rescue while Fire Station 5 undergoes repairs on damages caused by flooding in early November. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Whitney Gillespie) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – In the wake of a flooding event that occurred in early Nov., 2024, Moody Air Force Base Fire Department stepped up to offer temporary housing and support for Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s Station 5, underscoring the strength of their ongoing automatic aid agreement.





Approximately one month after Hurricane Helene devastated South Georgia, downing trees and causing widespread power outages, Lowndes County did not catch a break. Heavy rains swept through the area, flooding major roadways and prompting school closures. Lowndes County Fire Rescue had their own dilemmas.





“Our station suffered significant damage due to a sewage backup,” said Billy Young, Lowndes County Fire Rescue fire chief. “We had to cut 16 inches of sheetrock, remove all cabinets, and we’re now waiting on subcontractors to rebuild. It’s likely we won’t return until mid-February.”





In a time of need, Team Moody opened their doors to share their space with Chief Young’s team. Since October of 2021, the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Moody AFB and the Lowndes County Fire Rescue have conducted emergency operations together under the automatic aid agreement. However, this is the first time they shared the same roof.





What could have been a logistical challenge resulted in an opportunity for camaraderie, training, and mutual growth.





“Our Airmen have the opportunity to train alongside Lowndes County firefighters,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dion Bullock, 23rd CES fire chief. “It’s a rare chance to gain insight into off-base firefighting tactics and emergency responses. “Aircraft mishaps don’t exclusively occur on military bases, and this partnership ensures we’re prepared no matter where the emergency happens.”





Senior Airman Keith Rivera, 23rd CES driver operator, echoed the collaborative benefits.





“We’re always learning from each other,” he said. “The extra hands mean we can train more and build better crew continuity. It’s about sharpening our skills together.”





Despite the relocation, both departments have maintained their high level of service.





“There’s been no interruption,” Chief Young said. “When Moody’s Engine 156 responds to a call, it’s as if we’re sending another Lowndes County truck–it’s seamless.”



This integration highlights the shared dedication between both departments, ensuring the community remains well-protected.



“The community continues to receive the high level of service they expect, and it’s been phenomenal seeing how well our teams work together,” Chief Young added. “It’s just an extension of our service. When someone calls 911, they don’t care about the logo on the truck–they care that help is arriving. Moody has been an incredible extension of Lowndes County Fire Rescue.”



As Station 5 undergoes construction, the partnership between the Moody AFB Fire Department and Lowndes County Fire Rescue showcases the strength of collaboration, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to service. In moments of need, they’ve demonstrated that true teamwork truly knows no bounds.