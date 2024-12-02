44 FG Gains New Commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga | U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt M. Bruggeman, new commander of the 44th Fighter Group,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga | U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt M. Bruggeman, new commander of the 44th Fighter Group, assumes command of the unit from presiding officer Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander, during a ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 7, 2024. The unit recently executed their first flying unit training assembly with the F-35A Lightning II since returning to Tyndall after a relocation due to Hurricane Michael. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt M. Bruggeman, new 44th Fighter Group commander, assumed command during a ceremony here Dec. 7, 2024.



Bruggeman is a decorated fighter pilot who brings a wealth of knowledge to the 44th Fighter Group, with extensive combat experience and a strong academic background.



In his first address as group commander, Bruggeman highlighted the unit’s resilience, reflecting on their recent journey after Hurricane Michael’s devastating impact in 2018 forced them to relocate to Eglin Air Force Base and transition to the F-22 Raptor airframe, all while facing uncertainty about deactivation.



The 44 FG returned to Tyndall in April 2023 and a year later successfully executed their first flying unit training assembly with the F-35A Lightning II, signifying a smooth transition back to their home base.



“We’re here to project unrivaled combat air power for America,” he said. “Through mission, location and aircraft changes, our enduring mission to the Air Force remains the same and we couldn’t do that mission without each and every member of the 44 FG.”



Bruggeman is a 2001 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in astronautical engineering and a 2010 graduate of Texas A&M University with a master’s in mathematics. He transitioned to the Air Force Reserve in 2013 after 12 years of active duty service.



His previous assignments include serving as an Air Liaison Officer to the 3rd Army in the Republic of Korea and commanding the 307th Fighter Squadron. A command pilot with over 3,000 hours in the F-15E, Bruggeman has deployed multiple times in support of operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander and presiding officer at the ceremony, highlighted the new commander’s leadership qualities that will propel the unit into the future.



“Being the 44 FG commander is a privilege and an honor, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility,” he said. “In order to succeed, the organization will need a strong leader with the right qualifications and vision to lead you forward. [Bruggeman’s] perspective, professionalism and commitment to mission, people and family continue to highlight him as the ideal leader for this organization.”



During his speech, Bruggeman emphasized the integral role that each Airman plays in accomplishing the mission. He captured the essence of a fighter pilot mentality and shared his vision for the future, addressing the 44 FG directly.



“A fighter pilot leaves everything around them better than they found it, with one exception: the target,” he said. “Our next major target is our operational readiness milestone. I’m confident we will do just that because of you - your expertise, your ingenuity and your fighter pilot attitude.”