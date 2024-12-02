Mobile Exhibit Company Welcomes New Commander

FORT KNOX, Ky. – In keeping with one of the many traditions that have had an important role in the customs of the United States Army for nearly 250 years, the ‘Road Warriors’ of the Mobile Exhibit Company, U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade gathered at brigade headquarters at Fort Knox, Kentucky to say farewell to Capt. Adrian Toma and welcome Capt. Joshua Price Dec. 5, 2024.



The MEC deploys an array of exhibits year-round, showcasing the high-tech capabilities and opportunities within the modern Army while generating quality leads for local recruiters and Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) departments.



“I am humbled for the opportunity to serve as your commander within arguably one of the best, and most challenging, units in the Army,” Price said to the Soldiers of the unit during the ceremony. “It is not a task I take lightly, and I want each of you to know that my door is open every day for you.”



During his remarks at the event, Price also expressed his appreciation to his wife and family for being granted this opportunity to serve as the unit’s primary Leader.



“We both know that command is a huge commitment, and I have no doubt that we will be better and stronger as a family than before,” Price said.



The battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Lyndsey Thompson shared her perspective on the merits one must garner to be considered for such an important role.



“The position and title of company commander is not a right afforded to every officer,” Thompson said. “It is very much a privilege that has to be earned. The ability to hold such a sought-after position means your Leaders recognize your potential and dedication to the Army, its mission, and its Soldiers.”



Thompson also expressed her appreciation to Capt. Toma for his Leadership during his tenure in command.



“Under your Leadership, our fleet of 20-plus mobile assets drove over 700,000 combined miles generating millions of impressions and hundreds of thousands of leads for our recruiters,” Thompson said. “In efforts to ensure the [Accessions] Mission Support Battalion remained the premier marketing organization for the Army, Adrian, you leaned forward and engaged key stakeholders and actively managed strategic partnerships with Army industrial and technological forerunners like the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Special Operations Command, and the Aviation Center of Excellence to keep our fleet modernized and relevant.”



Toma is grateful for his time serving with the Mobile Exhibit Company.

“It was a great honor, and I gathered a lot of great memories [being] with the MEC family,” Toma said during his closing remarks. “I hope I served you well.”



Price is looking forward to taking on his new role as the company’s new commander and leading its Soldiers to even greater heights.



“You guys have already impressed me with your high level of motivation, professionalism, and dedication, and I want you to know – I give you my word - that I will bring my best efforts to the table every day,” Price said. “But likewise, I will count on each of you to bring your best effort to the table as well. I know you will.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 11:23 Story ID: 486992 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Exhibit Company Welcomes New Commander, by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.