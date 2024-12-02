Human Resources Center of Excellence completes latest iteration of N1 Seminar

Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. — Capt. Jeff Morin, assigned to Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet,...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. — Capt. Jeff Morin, assigned to Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses students during the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) N1 Seminar at Naval Station Newport, R.I., November 22, 2024. The five-day seminar, which ran from Nov. 18-22, covers the fundamentals of manpower, manning, and personnel programs with a focus on integrating topic familiarization with practical exercises exposing students to realistic scenarios while preparing them to be effective N1 action officers upon arrival at their new commands. The HRCOE forms part of the Center for Service Support (CSS) providing Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) completed the latest iteration of their N1 Seminar at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 22, 2024.



The five day seminar, which ran from Nov. 18-22, covers the fundamentals of manpower, manning, and personnel programs with a focus on integrating topic familiarization with practical exercises exposing students to realistic scenarios while preparing them to be effective N1 action officers upon arrival at their new commands.



“The objective of this seminar is to prepare warfighters assigned to N1 organizations to execute the responsibilities required to manage Navy manpower, manning, and personnel programs,” said Capt. Jeff Morin, assigned to Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and one of the seminar instructors. “Courses such as HRCOE’s N1 Seminar, provide a learning continuum for human resource (HR) officers ensuring they have the core HR knowledge to support the MyNavy HR enterprise deploying modern solutions for our Sailors.”



The seminar, which is offered twice a year, primarily welcomes active and reserve Navy HR officers, however, the latest iteration provided an opportunity for civilian and senior enlisted service members to join allowing for a more robust diversity of backgrounds and perspectives.



“Being part of this seminar provided a strategic, in-depth, and holistic view of staffing an organization to meet mission requirements,” said Mr. Gregory Royal, Sr. who serves as the N1 Enterprise Civilian Personnel Manager for Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve. “I specifically enjoyed learning about the complexities of the manning process and how it applies to civilian manpower. HRCOE’s course material was incredibly well prepared and really strengthened the knowledge we need to locate and utilize the resources required to properly outfit and maintain an organization with qualified personnel.”



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the HR community to further deliver expertise in defining, recruiting, developing, assigning and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce.



“As a senior Personnel Specialist, this curriculum is exactly what is needed as we step into Activity Manning Manager roles,” said Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Christian von Maluski, who serves as the N1 Manning Manager for Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific. “The course explained in detail how manning is created and assigned. Expanding our knowledge on the different echelons and how they are involved in the manpower and manning processes is incredibly helpful as well as discussing the N1 Lifecycle steps from start to finish needed to identify, create, and fund getting Sailors to their commands.”



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.



To learn more about the Navy’s HR community follow here: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Officer/Pers-44-Staff-RL/Human-Resources/.



To learn more about CSS follow here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.