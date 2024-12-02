Spc. Michael Quintero: KFOR Regional Command East Non-Kinetic Battalion Soldier of the Month

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller | U.S. Army Spc. Michael Quintero of the NATO-Led Kosovo Force mission, also known as...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller | U.S. Army Spc. Michael Quintero of the NATO-Led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, receives the KFOR Regional Command East Non-Kinetic Battalion Soldier of the Month Award at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Nov. 27, 2024. Quintero is a member of a KFOR Liaison Monitoring Team whose daily missions ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - Professionalism and integrity: two traits associated with a soldier chosen for the Soldier of the Month award, according to Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Mohorko, Regional Command East Non-Kinetic Battalion command sergeant major.



Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Spc. Michael Quintero was awarded the Kosovo Force Non-Kinetic Battalion Soldiers of the Month award at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Nov. 27, 2024. Quintero is a member of the Kilo 20 Liaison Monitoring Team, also known as LMT.



Quintero reflects on his training leading up to his deployment in support of Kosovo Force, also known as KFOR, and says that none of the LMT training during the mobilization process prepared him for the emotional impact of his mission in Kosovo.



“At first I didn't quite grasp how important the KFOR and LMT mission was in Kosovo,” stated Quintero. “I’ve had many experiences where the people we meet are so thankful, that they are in tears just at the sight of the LMT teams patrolling.”



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lincoln Miller, Kilo 20 LMT commander, says that Spc. Quintero was nominated for the award because he is the most motivated Soldier under his command.



“He is a person of impeccable integrity and character,” said Miller. “He excels at every task he is given and shows incredible initiative.”



Sgt. 1st Class Erick Calvo, the senior non-commissioned officer with Kilo 20, has worked with Quintero for over two years. Calvo reflects positively on his time spent with Quintero, and says that since the beginning of his service, he has demonstrated natural skills and a high intellect that sets him apart from his peers.



“He is one of the best Soldiers the Oregon Guard has to offer,” said Calvo. “I have brought some of the best lower enlisted soldiers in the state on this mission, and he was able to beat the stiff company level competition for this award… he will succeed at any level.”



Spc. Quintero’s leadership believes that his professionalism and dedication to the mission helped their team cultivate outstanding relationships with local communities and municipality leaders of the Klokot and Vitina areas of Kosovo. Miller knows that Quintero’s personal attributes will bring him continued success.



“SPC Quintero has shown these traits from day one and has never lapsed,” said Miller. “Wherever his career and life take him, SPC Quintero will excel.”