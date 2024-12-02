NAVFAC Washington Hosts 2024 Public Works Officers Symposium to Advance Operational Excellence

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington conducted its 2024 Public Works Officers (PWO) Symposium November 12-14, bringing together senior leadership and facilities management professionals to enhance operational effectiveness across the command.



The three-day event, held at the Tuskegee Airmen Conference Room, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, opened with keynote addresses from Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, Rear Adm. David Faehnle, and NAVFAC Washington's Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias, who shared his vision for organizational excellence.



"We're taking steps toward our own greatness every single day," said Capt. Tobias. "Our mission is to be a high-performing organization where base services operate effectively, our infrastructure works well, and we leverage technology smartly to stay ahead of challenges."



The symposium featured intensive operational discussions, a Naval Post Graduate School workshop on emotional intelligence, and sessions on innovative solutions like PWD Bethesda's PAW Populator and Power BI implementation. Participants explored topics including the CNO's NAVPLAN, root cause analysis, and strategic methods for improving base operating support.



"There was something to be learned by everyone," noted Operations Officer Capt. Atiim Senthill. "From the feedback received, everyone left better positioned to perform their jobs and empower their teams."



The event brought together Public Works Officers, Deputy PWOs, and selected junior personnel from across the National Capital Region, fostering professional development and cross-department collaboration. Attendees included representatives from PWD locations including Annapolis, Bethesda, Quantico, Patuxent River, Indian Head, Dahlgren, and Washington.



The symposium emphasized NAVFAC Washington's commitment to excellence in installation support, environmental stewardship, and mission readiness. Discussions focused on leveraging technology, improving service delivery, and enhancing the command's ability to support Department of Defense operations throughout the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 07:08 Story ID: 486973 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Hosts 2024 Public Works Officers Symposium to Advance Operational Excellence, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.