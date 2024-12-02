Kim Crouch Retirement

Peoria, Il – Kim Hawford-Crouch has been an integral part of the 182d Airlift Wing from Apr. 5, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2024 in the role of the Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager.

Through her dedication to the wing she received the Air and Space Civilian Achievement Award. Her career in the military started long before her joining of the 182d Airlift Wing, she originally started with the Illinois Army National Guard as a Family Assistance Specialist.

During her 11 years of service “Kim has been an integral part of our team”, said 2nd Lt. Brody Forbes, the officer in charge of the casualty search and recovery team, “forming partnerships with unit leadership to enhance services for our airmen and their families.”

Kim has also been a key influence in numerous events and special initiatives on the base such as the annual Angel Tree, family events, back to school readiness events, and education and enrichment services for airmen both in her personal life as well as her work-life.

During her career on base she provided over 5,476 consultations as well as more than 4,890 resource referrals and 299 program orientations. She hosted Yellow Ribbon program workshops and transition assistance programs to help airmen and their families to overcome hardships and difficulties as well as post-deployment reintegration and planning for retirement.

During her career, Kim had completed an 18 page Community Support questionnaire for the Department of the Air Force Strategic Basing Office which helped the 182d Airlift Wing to secure the selection for the new C-130J model upgrade for the wing.

“She is a connector,” said MSgt. Darrrin Kessler, recruiting superintendent.

“Ms. Hawcroft-Crouch’s distinctive accomplishments reflect great credit upon herself and the Department of the Air Force,” said Forbes.

