Col. Ronald Selvidge assumes command of the 134th ARW

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ronald Selvidge, 134th Air Refueling Wing commander, assumes command of the Wing from Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Assistant Adjutant General, Air, during an Assumption of Command ceremony at Mcghee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. Selvidge became the 12th Wing Commander in the history of the 134th ARW, accepting the responsibility of leading the Wing in support of the state and federal mission. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.-- U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ronald Selvidge, assumed command of the 134th Air Refueling Wing, succeeding Brigadier General Lee Hartley, Tennessee Assistant Adjutant-Air, during an Assumption of Command ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024.



Selvidge accepted his new role within the Wing in front of family members,

distinguished guests and military personnel.



The ceremony is a military tradition dating back to the 18th century where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance. It ensured unit members were never without official leadership or continuation of trust.



This is only the 12th time the Wing’s guidon has been passed down.



“There isn’t a person you will find with such great character,” said Hartley. “I’ve never seen him advocate a position that wasn’t for the good of the people he commanded or represented.”



As the commander of the 134th, Selvidge will now be responsible for the state and federal mission of the Wing. The Wing supports rapid global mobility and sustainment by providing world class personnel, vital air refueling and airlift capabilities for contingency response and sustained combat operations. They also provide personnel and equipment to protect life and property during emergency response operations as directed by the Governor of Tennessee and the Adjutant General.



Selvidge spoke to the Wing’s continued commitment to mission success and what he envisions for the future.



“It's clear from past events that the strength of our unit lies in our unwavering commitment to our mission and values,” said Selvidge. “Success requires each of us working together toward a common purpose. As we face the significant challenges ahead it will be innovation, energy and determination from exceptional Airmen at every level to ensure mission success.”



Selvidge ended the ceremony with a message to his Airmen.



“To the Airmen of the 134th, I’m honored and humbled to continue to serve with you as we continue to build this Wing stronger each day,” said Selvidge.