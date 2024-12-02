Grissom Airman wins first place in bodybuilding competition

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – Fit to fight, fit to win… bodybuilding competitions.



Staff Sgt. Cameron Hoyle, 434th Force Support Squadron services’ systemic technician, recently won first place in the Classic Physique division at the National Physique Committee – Indianapolis.



Hoyle competed in his first show Nov. 9, 2024. However, when he joined the Air Force, he was not seeking to become a bodybuilder.



“When I first got here, believe it or not, I wasn’t overly fit. I almost failed my PT test the first two times, so I needed to pass the third one,” Hoyle said.



It was then that his step-mom got a gym membership for him and he started to fall in love with fitness. He worked out regularly and began to gain inspiration from bodybuilders. As he learned more about different muscle groups and how the body works with fitness, Hoyle decided to become a personal trainer in 2021. Along his journey, people started asking if he had ever considered entering bodybuilding competitions.



“I figured, why not try it at least once when I feel like I’m kind of at the peak of where I want to be so far,” he said. “That’s pretty much what this contest is – to see how much I believe in my own physique.”



Hoyle started training for bodybuilding in June of this year and entered the NPC competition as his first contest. He trains 4-5 days a week for an hour to an hour and a half each day.



“My favorite thing is just being able to work out,” Hoyle said. “I love the feeling afterwards.”



In preparation for the show, Hoyle also followed a strict diet. No sugars and low carbs. With bodybuilding, Hoyle said, it is important to be precise with every aspect of your life – training, eating, sleeping, and cardio – as well as adjusting where you need to at any point in your plan.



“I always get questions about what people can do to improve their physique or how they can improve their workout routines,” Hoyle said. “So it makes me feel good that I can help others.”

Date Taken: 12.08.2024