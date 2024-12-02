Kolb promotes to Chief

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. — Senior Master Sergeant Michael Kolb, the senior enlisted leader for the 288th Operations Support Squadron, has been promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. With a career spanning over three decades, Kolb’s promotion marks a significant milestone in his distinguished service with the Air National Guard.



“Chief Master Sgt. Kolb is a steadfast, humble leader and an amazing sounding board who prioritizes his Airmen and works to diligently to ensure they are taken care of so they can take care of the mission,” said Lt. Col. Janice Copeland, the 288th Operation Support Squadron commander. “I am proud to have him on my team.”



Kolb joined the Air National Guard in December 1986, shortly after graduating high school. Initially focused on aircraft mechanics, he was part of the wings transition from the F-4 to the F-16 aircraft. His early years were dedicated to basic military training and technical school, with plans to pursue a civilian job and college education.



Kolb’s decision to join the Air National Guard was heavily influenced by a high school friend who had enlisted months earlier. Encouraged by his friends positive experiences and similar testimonies from others, Kolb saw the Guard as an opportunity for growth and service.



One of the pivotal moments in Kolb’s career was the opportunity to work full-time for the Air National Guard. This opportunity was a significant factor in his decision to remain with the Guard, finding the career both rewarding and fulfilling. However, after 12 years of service, Kolb took a break in December 1998. The pull of the Guard proved too strong, and he rejoined in March 2002, eager to return to the 188th Wing.



Throughout his career, Kolb credits much of his success to the mentorship of Colonel Andrew “Gus” Nash and Chief Master Sergeant Donnie Frederick. Colonel Nash, who served as Kolb’s commander for a year, emphasized the importance of giving credit and praise to colleagues, a lesson Kolb has carried with him. Chief Master Sergeant Frederick provided candid advice and support, exemplifying leadership through humility and accessibility.



Kolb’s career is marked by numerous achievements, including multiple aircraft conversions and three deployments. His dedication to the Guard and his colleagues has been a constant source of motivation. Kolb highlights the family-like atmosphere within the wing as a key element of his rewarding career.



As he steps into his new role, Kolb offers valuable advice to new Airmen: “Always seek to learn and take advantage of the educational opportunities provided by the Guard. Develop a strong work ethic, be willing to go above and beyond, and find a trustworthy mentor. Strive to master your job, plan for the future, and always be innovative.”

