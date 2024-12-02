162nd Mission Support Group Command Support Staff: supporting the base and the community

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz., - Members of the 162nd Mission Support Group Command Support Staff prepared Thanksgiving meals for families in need at Gospel Rescue Mission, Tucson, Arizona., Nov. 22, 2024.



The 162nd MSG provides base-level support functions for the 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, the largest full-time force in the Air National Guard. The CSS team provides overall command and staff management to the 162nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 162nd Communications Flight, Contracting Office, 162nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 162nd Mission Support Flight, 162nd Security Forces Squadron, and 162nd Services Flight.



For Chief Master Sgt. Christine Camargo, 162nd MSG Chief, leading her team in this effort was a natural extension of a lifelong commitment to service.



“From an early age, community service has played a vital role in my life,” Camargo said. “My father made it a point to involve my siblings and me in his volunteer work with different nonprofit organizations, which taught me the value of giving back.”



Master Sgt. Laryssa Morales, 162d MSG CSS administration noncommissioned officer, noted that volunteering as a team fosters camaraderie and reflects the values held by her fellow Airmen.



“We have always enjoyed volunteering together as an office,” Morales said. “We have volunteered at golf tournament fundraisers, family appreciation day, Civilians, Airmen, and Soldiers of the Year Awards, Adopt Valencia, and the wing gala. This time of year, is for giving, family and community. This was the perfect opportunity to combine all three.”



Lucy Ulibarri, volunteer coordinator for Gospel Rescue Mission, emphasized the significant impact of the CSS team’s participation.



“The holiday season is one of our busiest times, presenting challenges such as increased demand for resources and ensuring we have enough volunteers to manage all activities,” Ulibarri said. “Having a group of military members volunteer during this busy and critical time of year means a great deal to us. Their presence not only brings a sense of security and order but a spirit of selflessness and dedication. It reflects the values of service and commitment that are at the heart of our mission.”



The CSS team prepared more than 275 meals to distribute to individuals and families in the community for the Thanksgiving holiday.

