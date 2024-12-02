193rd Special Operations Wing Gains New Commander: Col. Robert Noren assumes command of the wing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.--Col. Robert Noren assumed command of the 193rd Special Operations Wing from presiding officer, Maj. Gen. Terrence Koudelka, commander of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Dec. 6, 2024.

As Noren steps into his role, he inherits the leadership of one of the largest Air National Guard units in the nation with more than 1,900 Airman across six groups in three geographic locations.

Noren also takes over at a pivotal moment as the wing completes a mission conversion to the MC-130J Commando II aircraft.

“Noren will be a critical member of our Pennsylvania Air National Guard team,” said Koudelka. His vision and transparency will help ensure our nation and our Commonwealth remain safe, he added

As Noren accepted command of the wing, he iterated several times his vision for the wing.

“I want to create a high trust organization where Airmen enjoy their service to the Commonwealth and to the nation,” said Noren.

Prior to his current position, Noren has held command positions four times in his career including namely at the Georgia ANG’s 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. He has also held the position of deputy director, plans and programs for the ANG, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

He has also recorded more than 2,400 flight hours in U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft as a navigator. That includes flying in more than 50 combat missions and deploying several times in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, OEF-Horn of Africa and Plan Colombia.

“I appreciate being accepted into the Pennsylvania team,” Noren said “I look forward to being part of one of the largest Air National Guard wings in the guard.”

Noren is coming back to his home state of Pennsylvania for the first time since he started his Air Force career by commissioning through ROTC program at Penn State University. With this homecoming he had a message to his new 193rd family.

“I realize many of you do not know me yet as I step into this position,” he said. “But I want you to know that I am truly humbled to be assuming this roll as your commander and committed to its success.”

Noren replaces Col. Edward Fink who is currently serving at the Pennsylvania National Guard headquarters, Fort Indiantown Gap.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2024 Date Posted: 12.08.2024 10:43 Story ID: 486932 Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 43 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 193rd Special Operations Wing Gains New Commander: Col. Robert Noren assumes command of the wing, by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.