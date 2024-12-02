119th Fighter Squadron Dedicates “Jersey Jerk” F-16 to Local Hero

Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. – A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron, bearing a new “Jersey Jerk” tail flash design, touched down at the 177th Fighter Wing Air National Guard base, Dec. 5, 2024. The aircraft will serve as a dedicated flagship for the 119th FS, leading the charge during major operations.

The aircraft is dedicated to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Donald Strait, a retired commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard (NJANG), who flew a P-47 Thunderbolt and a P-51 Mustang of the same name, the “Jersey Jerk.”

“The jet honors a legend of the Jersey Guard. I would even say the Air Force as well,” said Lt. Col. Michael Long, 119th Fighter Squadron commander.

Strait was born in East Orange, N.J. in 1918. Throughout his childhood, he had a distinct fascination with aviation. Strait enlisted in 1940 with the 119th Observation Squadron assigned to the NJANG. Over the course of a 36-year-long career, Strait served in England during World War II, achieved the title of a “flying ace,” commanded the NJANG, and became the first NJANG officer to be appointed Major General.

“He is integral to the history of the Jersey Guard and the 119th,” said Long. “So to have this flagship and to bring back the Jersey Jerk is really a tribute to him.”

Strait originally wanted the plane’s name to be an homage to the state where he grew up.

“He wanted to name it ‘Jersey Bounce’,” said aviation author Dr. Richard Porcelli, 177th Fighter Wing historian and honorary wing commander. “But his crew chief said, ‘No, no, another plane in the group has that name already.’”

Porcelli details how Strait’s crew chief was the person who came up with the “Jersey Jerk” idea.

“His crew chief said, ‘Any guy that would take off in a single-engine airplane, cross the North Sea in the wintertime and take a chance of getting shot by the Luftwaffe or by anti-aircraft fire has got to be a jerk.’ And Strait said ‘Yeah, you’re right,’” said Porcelli.

Long highlights the importance of preserving a legacy such as Strait’s.

"I really believe that much of our unit's greatness is built on Strait’s back and the work he did before us,” said Long. “It’s important for us to never forget from where we came.”

The “Jersey Jerk" will continue to serve as a symbol of the 119th Fighter Squadron’s heritage.

“A fighter squadron flagship is a source of unity, pride and strength,” said Long “To have our new 119th FS flagship carry the name "Jersey Jerk" is an absolute honor and will serve as a constant reminder of just how great this fighter squadron is.”

