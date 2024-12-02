Colonel Joshua McConkey, a distinguished military officer from Apex, North Carolina, has been selected to serve as an element lead in the prestigious Presidential Inauguration Parade on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Col. McConkey is the son of Mike and Jane McConkey of Alliance, Nebraska, and Lori and Brian Tegen of Renton, Washington. His participation in this historic event is a testament to his exemplary service and dedication to his country.



The Presidential Inauguration Parade is a time-honored tradition, showcasing the nation’s military and civilian pride as the country ushers in a new presidential term. As an element lead, Colonel McConkey will play a pivotal role in representing the Armed Forces during this momentous occasion. Col. McConkey is the commander of the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. The 459th ASTS is a unit of the 459th Air Refueling Wing, Joint Base Andrews, MD. Col. McConkey has 23 years of military service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2024 Date Posted: 12.08.2024 09:58 Story ID: 486927 Location: APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: ALLIANCE, NEBRASKA, US Hometown: APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Joshua McConkey 459th ASTS, Commander, to Lead Element in Presidential Inauguration Parade, by Col. Joshua McConkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.