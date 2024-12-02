Date Taken: 12.08.2024 Date Posted: 12.08.2024 08:06 Story ID: 486925 Location: ALLIANCE, NEBRASKA, US Hometown: ALLIANCE, NEBRASKA, US

Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joshua McConkey is Assigned to 459th Air Refueling Wing, by Col. Joshua McConkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.