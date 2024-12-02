NY Air Guard’s 105th Base Defense Group becomes first to activate in Air Reserve Component history

Photo By Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut | The 105th Base Defense Group celebrates its activation ceremony at Stewart Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut | The 105th Base Defense Group celebrates its activation ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, Dec. 7, 2024. In a historic restructuring, the 105th BDG is the first of its kind in the Air Reserve Component and now consists of the 105th Base Defense Squadron, 105th Security Support Squadron and 205th Base Defense Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut) see less | View Image Page

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- In a historic restructuring, the 105th Base Defense Group at Stewart Air National Guard Base celebrated its activation with a ceremony Dec. 7, 2024.



This base defense group is the first of its kind in the Air Reserve Component, which includes the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.



The previous 105th Base Defense Squadron has been reorganized into a group of 300 Airmen divided between three squadrons: the 105th Base Defense, 105th Security Support and 205th Base Defense Squadrons.



This reorganization allows for efficient and direct workflows, providing members with tasks specific to their squadrons and streamlining the chain of command. Each unit’s responsibilities will also align with their individual missions.



Lt. Col. Michael Curtis, the commander of the 105th Base Defense Group, explained the unique missions of each unit and their functions.



“The group staff provides overarching strategic vision, supports squadron operations, and ensures synergy among the three squadrons,” Curtis said.



The group will also prioritize base defense, domestic operations, homeland defense, strengthening partnerships and air operations, Curtis added.



The 105th Base Defense Squadron will serve as the base’s traditional security forces unit responsible for base protection under the command of Maj. Brian Ibbs.



Maj. Joseph Carpentieri will lead the 205th Base Defense Squadron as the largest security forces squadron within the Air National Guard. In its partnership with the 820th Base Defense Group, the 205th will prioritize agile combat employment, specialized and joint training, as well as enhanced capabilities to prepare for the Great Power Competition.



The 105th Security Support Squadron will serve under Capt. Steven Morris and will take ownership of training, combat arms, supply, plans and programs. Additional specialties, such as intelligence, medical, communications and logistics, will also be incorporated into the squadron to enhance group capabilities as a whole.



Col. Ryan Dannemann, the commander of the 105th Airlift Wing and presiding official over the ceremony, shared his vision and expectations for the group during his speech.



“Our 105th Base Defense Group motto is ‘Always Forward, Never Forget,’” Dannemann said. “This group and these defenders will take us forward.”



During the activation ceremony, the new 105th Base Defense Group’s official flag was unfurled and presented to Curtis as the group commander.



"I am humbled by this opportunity to lead a group of three specialized squadrons that are appropriately manned and well-structured to meet their distinct missions,” Curtis stated while addressing the group. “Together, we will foster a positive climate rooted in innovation and guided by our core values.”



The ceremony also included an unveiling of artwork on a C-17 to honor the newly activated group. The art was unveiled by Gold Star family members of four 105th defenders who gave the ultimate sacrifice between 2001 and 2015- Staff Sgt. Todd Lobraico, Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm, Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa and Staff Sgt. Jerome Dominguez.



“We are honored by the families who show-through the power of their presence- the enduring Spirit of the Defender,” Dannemann said. “It is the spirit of all defenders- past, present and future."



The roots of this activation can be traced back to a 2009 partnership initiative between the 105th Security Forces Squadron and 820th Base Defense Group. Their collaboration aimed to provide a steady pool of 30 personnel from the 105th to support the 820th during Air and Space Expeditionary Force deployments, further enhancing deployment readiness and defense capabilities within each unit.



Within the 105th Base Defense Group, the 105th Base Defense Squadron will be responsible for supporting the 820th, while the 205th Base Defense Squadron conducts training, exercise programs, logistics support and more. These changes are set to clarify each unit’s mission and roles in both foreign and domestic environments.



Aligning with the 820th Operating Concept, the 105th Base Defense Group’s restructuring and increased administrative power will allow missions to be completed efficiently through designation of roles, responsibilities and organizational structure according to individual squadron missions.



The transformation of the 105th Base Defense Squadron into the 105th Base Defense Group marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the security and operational readiness of the 105th Airlift Wing. This strategic shift allows for more effective mission execution and a clearer organizational structure that aligns with existing Air Force standards.



“The 105th Base Defense Group will not just meet the challenges of the future- we will redefine what it means to defend, support and lead in the Air National Guard,” Curtis said.