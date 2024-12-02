101st Troop Command Conducts Marksmanship Qualification at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

Photo By Spc. Jose Diaz-Ramos | A range safety officer looks over Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jose Diaz-Ramos | A range safety officer looks over Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, at a zeroing range at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Dec. 5 2024. As part of basic warrior task and drills, the Soldiers conducted the weapons qualification that requires them to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jose Diaz) see less | View Image Page

Salinas, Puerto Rico — The 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard successfully executed a live fire marksmanship qualification today at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, enhancing its readiness and tactical capabilities. This comprehensive training event involved soldiers from the 190th Engineer Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 248th Army Band, and the 1450th Judge Advocate General Detachment, demonstrating their proficiency in coordinated maneuvers and weaponry.



The purpose of annual marksmanship qualification in the US Army is to maintain weapon skills, build confidence, and prepare for combat. Soldiers assigned to the 101st TC engaged in individual live firing exercises. The event also served to reinforce safety protocols and operational procedures among all personnel involved.



"This live fire exercise is essential for maintaining our operational readiness," said 1st Lt. Christian Andiarena, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard. "It allows our soldiers to train in a controlled environment while honing their skills and ensuring they are prepared for any mission. The goal is to get every Soldier qualified with no injuries or casualties, so far so good.”



Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, located in Salinas, Puerto Rico, is a key facility for the National Guard, offering a range of training opportunities for military personnel. The center’s diverse landscape provides an ideal setting for various exercises, including live fire drills.



The 101st Troop Command and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard remain committed to conducting training operations that prioritize military readiness.