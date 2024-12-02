Grand Illumination Ceremony continues tradition for Soldiers and their families

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Soldiers, families and community members cheered as a new Christmas tree was lit during the Grand Illumination Ceremony Thursday at the Fort Gregg-Adams Club.



The Grand Illumination is an annual tree lighting ceremony hosted on the lawn of the Fort Gregg-Adams Club where community members, Soldiers and their families are warmly welcomed to enjoy live entertainment, a meet and greet with Santa Claus and a variety of food from local vendors.



“This year the garrison went on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree and found the beautiful 32-foot tree wrapped in warm white lights you see here tonight,” said Dan Gauvin, Chief of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.



The Directorate of Public Works team came together to put up the artificial tree in front of the Fort Gregg-Adams club, he added.



“On behalf of the entire garrison team and CASCOM team, we’d all like to wish you and your families a happy holiday,” said Col. Richard Bendelewski, U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander.



Bendelewski thanked those in attendance for braving the cold to come out and enjoy the festivities that the garrison team worked hard to put together.



While awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus, students from Child and Youth Services along with the local Girl Scout troops performed holiday classics on stage.



As the evening went on, children could be seen enjoying cookies and hot cocoa, dropping their letters off to Santa and riding the Candy Express Train through the winter wonderland.



Tables were setup throughout the club’s lawn with volunteers ready to spread holiday cheer to guests. Volunteers included the Red Cross providing hot cocoa for the evening, First Command handing out cookies, and other various freebies being provided to guests by the Hampton Roads United Service Organization and the FMWR.



“I personally believe that bringing holiday spirit and cheer to everyone is really important, and a huge part of bringing that to our community here comes from our volunteers,” said Sgt. First Class Jamie Ramsdale, Fort Gregg-Adams Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president.



B.O.S.S. volunteers were seen supporting the event dressed as the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, a Christmas tree, a snowman and various other characters creating a magical atmosphere for those in attendance.



Once the tree was lit, Gold Star family members, Girl Scouts and children from CYS made their way to the tree to each don their special ornaments. Gold Star family members donned gold ornaments dedicated to their fallen service members. The local Girl Scout troops and CYS donned ornaments made from bird seed for the local birds to enjoy this winter season.



The 208th Army Reserve Band, from the 81st Readiness Division at Fort Jackson, continued the musical entertainment, and guests danced along keeping their spirits high while trying to stay warm.

The tree wasn’t the only new element helping kick off this year’s holiday season.



“This year the FMWR team put on a giveaway contest on their Facebook where followers could participate by commenting on our post in order to win a free Christmas tree,” Gauvin said.



The FMWR had a pickup area for the winners of the contest to pick up their trees. A total of 99 trees were given out to those who participated.



“This is the first time we have held this contest, and it was a hit,” he said.



The yearly tradition of the Grand Illumination Ceremony marks the beginning of the holiday festivities for residents and the community on Fort Gregg-Adams.



To see upcoming holiday events on Fort Gregg-Adams, you can visit our calendar here by copying and pasting this link: https://home.army.mil/greggadams/about/event-calendar



To visit the FMWR’s Facebook for upcoming contests, you can copy and paste this link: https://www.facebook.com/fortgreggadamsfmwr/



To see upcoming FMWR events, you can copy and paste this link: https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/

