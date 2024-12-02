Our Heritage: A Legacy Born in the Skies Over Pearl Harbor

Photo By Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson | A A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson | A A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing takes off from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 29, 2024, during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. This was the last year the unit will participate in RIMPAC with their belove “Warthogs” as the unit is divesting, and the A-10 fleet in going through a phase retirement. The U.S. Air Force's decision to divest the 924th Fighter Group is part of a broader strategy to modernize and streamline its operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by MSgt Courtney Richardson) see less | View Image Page

In the shadow of Pearl Harbor’s historic skies, the 47th Fighter Squadron continues to honor its legacy of valor, dedication, and service. Since its activation at Wheeler Field, Hawaii, on Dec. 1, 1940, the squadron has been a symbol of courage and excellence - a legacy that began with its heroic response to the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.



A Heroic Beginning



When the Japanese launched their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, two pilots from the then 47th Pursuit Squadron, then-Lieutenants Kenneth Taylor and George Welch, were among the first to take action. Their swift response and bravery led to the destruction of multiple enemy aircraft. Both were awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, and Taylor also received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the attack.



In mid-2024, during the RIMPAC 2024 exercise, the 47th Fighter Squadron had the unique opportunity to return to Hawaii, the site of their squadron’s birth. While Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 was the official reason for their trip to Hawaii, Col. Aaron Weedman, 924th Fighter Group commander, and fellow pilots saw an opportunity to connect with the unit’s roots.



"It was a full-circle experience," Weedman said, reflecting on the squadron’s recent return to Hawaii during RIMPAC 2024. "To be in Hawaii for RIMPAC and also visit the very places where our squadron started—it brought history to life in a way that was deeply humbling."



Weedman highlighted the profound connection the unit felt to its origins. "Standing at the spot where the attack happened, you can’t help but feel a connection to those who came before us. It’s a powerful reminder that we’re part of something much bigger."



Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future



The 47th Fighter Squadron continues its proud tradition by training the next generation of A-10 pilots. According to Lt. Col. Tom Harney, 47th Fighter Squadron commander, this mission is deeply intertwined with its historic roots.



"It’s an honor to continue the work of those who came before us, especially knowing the sacrifices made during the attack on Pearl Harbor," Harney said. "Our mission today, flying the A-10, connects us to that legacy and reminds us of the sacrifices that laid the foundation for the squadron’s success."



Today, Dec. 7, 2024, the 924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron will pay tribute to the 47th’s heroic roots. Maintainers will wear Hawaiian shirts while preparing the A-10 Thunderbolt II for flight, symbolically linking the squadron’s past to its present. Pilots flying that day will honor the 47th’s pioneering spirit from World War II.



"The A-10 is the world’s premier close air support platform," Harney explained. "It’s built to protect ground troops and provide combat search and rescue. Being part of that legacy—and helping future generations of pilots understand the bravery that came before them—is humbling."



Connecting to History



For 1st Lt. Matthew Leckrone, 47th FS student pilot, being part of the squadron is a source of pride and responsibility.



"I’m proud to fly the same aircraft that has been such an integral part of protecting ground troops," Leckrone said. "It’s amazing to be part of the 47th and to honor the legacy of those who came before us."



Over the decades, the 47th Fighter Squadron has earned accolades for its role in conflicts worldwide, including the Vietnam War, NATO peacekeeping missions, and recent deployments in the Pacific. As the squadron continues its mission, it remains committed to its heritage while preparing for the future.



A Legacy of Excellence



As the 924th Fighter Group approaches deactivation, the 47th Fighter Squadron’s mission endures. With every mission, flight, and training sortie, Reserve Citizen Airmen carry forward the legacy of excellence, courage, and service that began over 80 years ago at Pearl Harbor.



"To know that our heritage is tied to this place, where those brave pilots fought back on that fateful day, adds a deep layer of meaning to everything we do today," Weedman said. "We are part of something greater than ourselves."



The legacy of the 47th Fighter Squadron continues to inspire, shaping the future of the U.S. Air Force and reminding all who serve of the sacrifices and heroism that built its foundation. As the squadron honors its past, it stands ready to face the challenges of tomorrow, carrying its history forward with pride and purpose.