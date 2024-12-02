Demo project is refresher course in munitions response 3Rs actions

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. --The old saying “safety first” is relevant at every worksite. However, it’s especially relevant when working on U.S. military installations as many hazards may be present but unknown due to the onset of time.



So was the case when workers at the Volar Barracks facility reduction project at Fort Liberty, N.C., discovered what they believed was an unidentified explosive ordnance (UXO) there in September.



The Huntsville Center project demolishing the Smoke Bomb Hill Volar Barracks at Fort Liberty is part of a broader initiative to modernize housing facilities across military installations.



However, when the demolition sub-contractor began removing a concrete slab under one of the wooden, World War II-era barracks, a suspected UXO was encountered. Precautions were taken at the site and Fort Liberty’s Explosive Ordnance Demolition (EOD) team and other emergency services were notified.



Jake Gassaway, Huntsville Center FRP project manager said the proper steps were taken, following the 3Rs – Recognize, Retreat, and Report. EOD found the UXO wasn’t a threat and removed it.



Gassaway said FRP demolition sub-contract crew were to be commended for following the 3Rs protocol (Recognize, Retreat, Report).



“They called (project manager), EOD and Terry Brooks, Savannah District quality assurance specialist. Everyone came out did their jobs and after investigation, it was determined it was an ornamental piece from a by-gone era,” Gassaway said.



“Apparently someone had what I believed to be a war trophy of some kind.”



The EOD technicians on site told Gassaway they weren’t sure what kind of bomb it was, probably because it was so old.



“It was the top of an old bomb but judging by the weight and size they probably put their guide-on flag in it (as a base for the flag),” Gassaway said.



Millions of acres in the United States are known or suspected to contain munitions from live-fire training or testing and even combat. These explosive hazards may be found on the surface or in the subsurface.



Munitions may often be encountered during construction (or in this case, demolition) projects. Although munitions will most likely be encountered in areas where the military is or has conducted munitions-related activities (e.g., operational and former ranges), they may be encountered anywhere.



Prior to working in areas with a history of military use, even areas where the Department of Defense may have completed an environmental response (cleaned up) to remove detected munitions, it is important to know a site’s history and the hazards known or suspected to be present.



Amanda Sticker, Huntsville Environmental and Munitions Center of Expertise 3Rs (Recognize, Retreat, Report) Program Lead, said the incident highlights the importance of being aware of the potential presence of munitions and consistently applying the 3Rs—Recognize, Retreat, Report.



“By following these steps, the demolition crew ensured their safety and enabled the proper, trained authorities to assess and address the situation without harm,” Sticker said.



“This is a perfect example of how preparedness and vigilance can mitigate risks during construction and demolition activities on military installations.”



For more information on the 3Rs, visit https://3Rs.mil.

