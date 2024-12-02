187th Medical Battalion spreads holiday cheer at Briscoe Elementary

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Lt. Col. Kayla O. Ramotar, Commander 187th Medical Battalion, hands out Christmas...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Lt. Col. Kayla O. Ramotar, Commander 187th Medical Battalion, hands out Christmas presents to students at Briscoe Elementary School on Dec 6, 2024. Her battalion donated over 500 gifts. For some students these may be the only gifts they receive this year, as many live in an area below the poverty level. Ramotar is happy to support Briscoe and give back to the community. Growing up she and her family donated gifts and supplies to needy families. Ten years ago, the 187th MED BN first became involved with Briscoe by judging a school science fair. They continued their support by formally adopting Briscoe as part of the U. S. Army North and Joint Base San Antonio Adopt-a-School program. Over the years the battalion has shown their commitment by sponsored school supply drives, holiday gifts, and mentoring students. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX- Briscoe Elementary School had an early Christmas when soldiers from the 187th Medical Battalion donated holiday presents to students. 187th Medical Battalion Command Team Lt. Col. Kayla O. Ramotar and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Conn, along with battalion cadre and staff, donated over 500 gifts to the children. The soldiers spread holiday cheer by playing games, painting faces, and handing out treats.



Special thanks go to Lorraine Harper, 187th MED BN Operations Assistant, for organizing the gift drive. And to everyone at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence who donated toys.



For some students these may be the only gifts they receive this year, as many live in an area below the poverty level. Ten years ago, the 187th MED BN first became involved with Briscoe by judging a school science fair. They continued their support by formally adopting Briscoe as part of the U. S. Army North and Joint Base San Antonio Adopt-a-School program. Over the years the battalion has shown their commitment by sponsored school supply drives, holiday gifts, and mentoring students. The Adopt-a-School program was started by Army North in 2012 and is one of the many activities between the military and local communities providing soldiers the opportunity to give back to the residents of San Antonio.



One of four battalions under the 32nd Medical Brigade, the 187th MED BN provides mission command, administrative, training, and logistical support to safely and effectively train, educate and inspire Soldiers and leaders throughout the continuum of professional development to build agile and adaptive healthcare leaders in support of the MEDCoE and the Army.