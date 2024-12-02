Fort Cavazos Soldier wins U.S. Army Company Grade Social Worker of the Year

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Col. Amit Gupta, CRDAMC and Fort Cavazos director of psychological health, presents...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Col. Amit Gupta, CRDAMC and Fort Cavazos director of psychological health, presents Cpt. Jamie Webb, behavioral health officer, 36th Eng. Brig., with the 2023 Army Company Grade Social Worker of the Year award in a ceremony at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Nov. 25. (photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Cpt. Jamie Webb, behavioral health officer and social worker, 36th Eng. Brig., received the Army Surgeon General’s 2023 Company Grade Social Worker of the Year award in a ceremony at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Nov. 25.

The award honors a company grade social worker who demonstrates the strongest commitment to the core values of the Army, exhibits clinical expertise and serves as a versatile and resilient leader within the social work profession.

Webb earned the award serving the community through programs like the "Rugged Wish" program, which provides necessities to families facing significant financial hardship. She also serves as a Master Trainer for the Fort Cavazos People First Centers Transformational Leadership Course. As Vice President of the installation's Behavioral Health Officer Professional Development organization, she organizes events for active duty and civilian behavioral health providers for the CRDAMC Department of Behavioral Health, enhancing the competency and knowledge of providers across the installation.

“She’s raised thousands of dollars for the last couple of years to take care of families and Soldiers stationed here,” said Col. Amit Gupta, CRDAMC director of psychological health. “She’s worked with the People First Center to train dozens and dozens of command teams to help them, not just perform their mission well, but also to connect their teams so they could do a better job. As a behavioral health officer, she does a fabulous job seeing hundreds of Soldiers in her command.”

“Social workers have a long history in the Army,” said Maj. Rodney Merkley, psychologist and chief, at CRDAMC’s outpatient behavioral health clinic 5. “They first served Soldiers in World Wars I and II through the American Red Cross. The first social work officer was commissioned in 1935, and to this day social workers continue to improve the lives of Soldiers and their family members.”

Merkley encourages those who are working towards becoming a social worker in the Army to find a mentor like Webb.

“As Army leaders and therapists, our goal is to make ourselves replaceable. We want to give the people we support the skills so that they don’t need us, and they can live their lives without therapy,” said Merkley. “We are also training leaders who will come behind us and replace us. Jamie (Webb) does that very well.”

Upon receiving the award, Webb addressed the crowd with a prayer thanking God for the patience, guidance, growth and understanding of family, friends, and team members who have supported her on her journey. She expressed her desire to continue serving the population she holds dear to her heart and model love through action to everyone around her.

“Thank you all for being here today and for the role each of you have played in my ability to stand before you and accept this award, it’s my privilege,” said Webb.

-30-