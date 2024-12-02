N.Y., Iowa-based "Warrior Medics" support Fort Bliss mobilization platform

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jemi Jacob, a general dentist with the 7238th Medical Support...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jemi Jacob, a general dentist with the 7238th Medical Support Unit out of Fort Hamilton, N.Y., performs a dental examination on a Soldier during mobilization and de-mobilization dental screenings and validations at Chambers Dental Clinic in Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024. The 7238th MSU is part of an ongoing, and unit rotational, continuity of mobilization support to Mobilization Force Generation Installations such as Fort Bliss and Fort Cavazos to augment and sustain large-scale mobilization operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Approximately 60 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7238th Medical Support Unit out of Fort Hamilton, New York, and approximately 30 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7404th Troop Medical Clinic out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have mobilized here since this past summer.



Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jehovanna Torrespollard, a health service plans, security and training officer and 7238th MSU Commander, said her unit processed over 20,000 military and civilian personnel in tandem with active component Soldiers and civilian medical employees since the mission start date through the Vogel Hall Soldier Readiness Processing Center here.



"From the beginning of this year, the 7238th MSU has contributed to the total of 57,000 Soldiers and Civilians that have come across the MFGI," Torrespollard said. "This is the biggest MFGI in our projection platform, so we do process a lot of Soldiers."



Both the 7238th MSU and the 7404th TMC have a mission to provide medical and dental examinations and validations for mobilizing and de-mobilizing DoD service members and civilian contractors, and to augment the overall Mobilization Force Generation Installation, or MFGI, and William Beaumont Army Medical Center mission to support large-scale mobilization operations in tandem with large-scale combat operations, she said.



The dual-pronged mobilization is part of an operational continuity by units under Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Florida, to provide medical Soldiers and providers to MFGIs here and Fort Cavazos, Texas, she said.



The Tampa Bay area native said her and her unit emphasize the importance that all personnel coming through the Vogel Hall SRP-C to safely and precisely document each and every issue, in an environment of cordial professionalism.



"I want the Soldiers to feel comfortable and safe through actually recording their issues, advocate for themselves, and to also accept responsibility for things that they need to have ready prior to coming here for mobilization," said Torrespollard.



Army Reserve Maj. Jemi Jacob, a general dentist with the 7238th MSU and dental section officer-in-charge at the Chambers Dental Clinic here, said that her and her team of officers and noncommissioned officers ensure mobilizing and de-mobilizing personnel are set for success regarding their dental health.



"I contribute to the overall mission by making sure my NCOs, my junior enlisted and my officers have ways to develop their careers while also taking care of our Soldiers and service members to make sure that they are as dentally healthy and ready as possible to get to the fight," Jacob said. "That means that we are up to our training, up to our clinical standards, and making sure that we are following the rules, policies and regulations so that service members get what they need so they are as healthy as they can be."



The Floral Park, New York native said the active-duty dentists and civilians here are integral components to the dental team.



"I work heavily with our active-duty partners here in Chambers Dental Clinic to make sure our service members are as healthy as they can be when they come back home," said Jacob.



Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Lucas Franklin, a medical laboratory technician with the 7404th TMC and noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the TMC, also known as the aid station, in McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico, said his unit staff and support both the TMC and the SRP-C operations.



"We have a really important mission out here," Franklin said. "We take care of all of the Soldiers who are training out here or being housed out here in the billets, and we take care of all of their sick call issues. So we play an important role in maintaining the force out here."



Army Reserve Maj. Charles Lorinser, a health service plans, security and training officer and commander of the 7404th TMC, said the aid station has other capabilities and resources to accommodate troops' immediate medical needs.



"We do assist at time with some limited X-ray capabilities just to get a quick X-ray, and some lab functionality for point-of-care testing," Lorinser said. "They can get results immediately, and the doctor can prescribe anything."



Moreover, the aid station features a small pharmacy conducive to the convenience of troops to reduce the amount of travel back and forth between garrison, WBAMC and McGregor Range Complex.



"We do have a small pharmacy with a pharmacist, so the Soldiers don't have to come back to post and get any presciptions filled," said Lorinser. "There is quite a variety that we can provide at that location."



Torrespollard said this mobilization serves as an actualization of myriad operational events that she once had regulatory oversight for during her previous tenure as the chief of AR-MEDCOM operations division.



"For many years, I've actually managed the mobilizations for these missions at AR-MEDCOM," said Torrespollard. "And to me, it is an honor and a privilege to be here and actually do the mission and getting a really good feel of what it is like; the challenges that it entails to actually have a successful mission."



For Jacob and other "Warrior Medics" taking part in this mobilization, the overall experience brings a profound sense of fulfillment through camaraderie and accomplishment of the mission, she said.



"I'm super happy to be a part of this team, and I am truly honored to work with my coworkers, the enlisted, the staff, the officers and the civilians," she said.



"We do participate in a huge footprint, and I know that every person that comes through here is taken care of best as possible."