    Kirol tours Marine Corps' prepositioning hub in Florida

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Dustin Senger 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Charles P. Kirol, commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, toured prepositioning programs Dec. 6 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.

    Located along the St. Johns River with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, the facility is the hub of the Marine Corps' prepositioning programs, supporting Marine expeditionary forces worldwide. A workforce of service members, government civilians and defense contractors maintains a globally responsive network, ensuring that ashore and afloat Marine and Naval prepositioned materiel are always ready.

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, briefed Kirol on the facility's current capabilities, emerging projects and future plans.

    William Fish, Navy prepositioning department director, Blount Island Command, welcomed Kirol to Navy Point, a critical component in ensuring the readiness and reliability of Navy equipment worldwide. Fish highlighted the recent launch of a new training program on Blount Island that is improving the proficiency of Navy cargo handling operations.

