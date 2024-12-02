Anchorage Security and Defense Conference shapes future of Arctic security cooperation

Photo By Amber Kurka | Dr. Michael Sfraga, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs, shares his final...... read more read more Photo By Amber Kurka | Dr. Michael Sfraga, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs, shares his final remarks during a fireside chat during the Anchorage Security and Defense Conference Nov. 21, 2024, Anchorage, Alaska. The three-day conference focused on discussions about the Arctic’s growing importance in global security. The theme of the event, “The ‘Decisive 2020s’ in Allied North Perspective,” drew from the U.S. National Security Strategy, offering a critical midpoint examination of geopolitical, environmental, and economic shifts in the Arctic, North Atlantic, and North Pacific regions. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka) see less | View Image Page

The inaugural Anchorage Security and Defense Conference concluded Thursday, Nov. 21, after three days of discussions about the Arctic’s growing importance in global security. The theme of the event, “The ‘Decisive 2020s’ in Allied North Perspective,” drew from the U.S. National Security Strategy, offering a critical midpoint examination of geopolitical, environmental, and economic shifts in the Arctic, North Atlantic, and North Pacific regions.



Nearly 350 security practitioners, including military members, Ambassadors, policymakers, Indigenous leaders, government officials, researchers, scholars, community leaders, and international Allies and partners gathered in Anchorage to address issues and opportunities in the Arctic region. Discussions focused on the Arctic’s rapidly changing environment, the growing strategic competition in the region, and pathways toward collaboration and resilience.



“At NORAD and USNORTHCOM, we recognize that defending the Arctic is central to securing our homeland, and we are committed to safeguarding this region,” said Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command. “I appreciate this forum which will foster your best ideas and most innovative strategies. Securing the Arctic is fundamental to the security of the U.S. and our Allies, and this task requires our full focus and determination. As the Arctic continues to shape global security, our combined approach in this region will define our ability to ensure the safety of our nations.”



The Arctic’s Strategic Shift



As receding sea ice opens new trade routes and grants access to valuable resources, the Arctic has become a focal point of international interest. This surge in activity has sparked concerns over jurisdictional disputes, environmental degradation, and the militarization of the region.



The Arctic’s strategic importance as NATO’s western flank was a recurring theme during the event. One panelist noted, “Everyone in this room is a member of NATO and supports the NATO mission. That shared commitment should guide our collaboration.” These discussions emphasized that Alaska, often perceived as geographically isolated, is, in fact, a vital component of NATO's strategic considerations—particularly as cooperation between Russia and China intensifies.



Panelists explored the shifting geopolitical dynamics, analyzing the implications of growing collaboration between Russia, China, and aligned states. The Arctic was highlighted as a central element in their shared ambitions, posing challenges to the rules-based international order. Experts agreed on the critical need for security professionals to innovate and adapt, acknowledging Alaska’s pivotal role as an operational hub for Arctic security.



Alaska’s geographic proximity to both Russia and the Asia-Pacific region further underscores its strategic value for NATO. Serving as a crucial position for defense and security operations, Alaska is uniquely positioned to address evolving challenges in the Arctic. Participants stressed the importance of fully embracing this reality, especially as the deepening partnership between Russia and China reshapes Arctic affairs. This emerging alliance has heightened the strategic stakes, demanding close coordination and vigilance among NATO members to safeguard regional security.



The discussion also highlighted how the impacts of climate change on Arctic infrastructure—such as melting permafrost and erratic weather patterns—are creating vulnerabilities that could undermine operational readiness. Highlighting the need to create adaptive strategies to maintain resilience.



Partner Regional Centers and Academic Contributions



The conference highlighted the essential role of partner Regional Centers and academic institutions in advancing Arctic security through cross-sector collaboration. Notable contributors included the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, whose insights brought a global dimension to discussions on security challenges. Their participation in two panels underscored the interconnected nature of Arctic security, drawing parallels with transatlantic and Indo-Pacific issues to emphasize the need for cohesive, multinational strategies.



The Homeland Defense Institute (HDI) led one panel that focused on critical expertise on infrastructure resilience and adaptive security strategies for the Arctic's unique challenges. Its work on risk-based approaches to protecting vital systems was particularly relevant, as infrastructure remains a linchpin for operational and societal resilience in the region.



Meanwhile, ADAC-ARCTIC and University of Alaska Anchorage, showcased their research on enhancing Arctic domain awareness and addressing the region's pressing security needs. Their focus on technological innovation and interdisciplinary education is equipping the next generation of security professionals to navigate the Arctic's complexities. Their work bridges theoretical research with practical solutions, making them key partners in fostering a resilient Arctic.



Indigenous Perspectives and Knowledge



Indigenous leaders had a critical role in the conference. They emphasized the importance of including traditional knowledge alongside scientific research in addressing regional challenges. Their presentations underscored the need for Arctic security policies to reflect the realities of Indigenous communities and the importance of protecting the Arctic’s unique ecosystems and cultural heritage.



One panel emphasized the vital contributions of the Canadian Ranger program and how meaningful and inclusive partnerships with Indigenous communities are essential for Arctic security. Speakers highlighted the critical role of Indigenous Knowledge in areas such as disaster resilience, climate adaptation, and sustainable development.



Calls for Cooperation and Innovation



The conference repeatedly underscored the necessity of international collaboration in tackling Arctic challenges. Delegates stressed that Arctic security is a shared responsibility, requiring coordination among Arctic and non-Arctic nations alike. Existing frameworks, such as the Arctic Council, were presented as models for balancing national interests with regional stability.



Technological innovation also featured prominently in the discussions. Advances in satellite surveillance, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence are transforming Arctic operations, offering new tools for monitoring and securing the region. However, panelists cautioned against over-reliance on technology without careful consideration of its potential environmental and long-term implications.



Fireside Chat and Forward Momentum



As the conference drew to a close, a fireside chat brought together three influential leaders shaping a whole-of-government approach to Arctic security in Alaska: Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center; Dr. Michael Sfraga, Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs; and Julie Kitka, Federal Co-Chair of the Denali Commission.



Moderated by Matthew Hickey, Associate Director for Strategic Engagement at the Ted Stevens Center, the discussion embodied the conference’s collaborative and forward-thinking spirit under the theme of "What's Next?"



The panel focused on actionable strategies to sustain and build on the momentum generated by the conference. Reflecting on the event's discussions and their broader implications, “It’s clear allies and partners must consider the Arctic a dynamic, integrated security landscape, stretching from the Bering Sea to the Barents Sea, to the Baltic Sea, with inherent connections to the Indo-Pacific, North Pacific, North Atlantic, and Euro-Atlantic regions,” US Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs Mike Sfraga said. Underscoring the unique relationship among like-minded Arctic nations, Ambassador Sfraga noted, “It’s critical we strengthen this trans-Arctic alliance which in turn strengthens the Transatlantic Alliance.”



Kee reinforced this perspective, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the progress achieved: “As we move forward, I encourage each of you to carry the momentum of this conference into your respective fields. Let the insights and connections forged here inspire new initiatives, stronger partnerships, and continued engagement with the challenges and opportunities of the Arctic. Together, we have the expertise and determination to make a meaningful impact.”



Looking Ahead



The Anchorage Security and Defense Conference served as a vital platform for addressing the challenges and opportunities of Arctic security in this transformative decade. By fostering dialogue among security practitioners, it highlighted the Arctic’s strategic importance and the critical need for collective action. At its conclusion, leaders announced plans to make the conference an annual event, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of Arctic dialogue. The inaugural event has set the stage for a new era of collaboration, ensuring that the Arctic’s future is guided by security cooperation between Allies and partners.