Huntsville Center Improves Targets for Range at Fort McCoy

Photo By Lillian Putnam | Professionals from Huntsville Center's Range and Training Land Program Mandatory Center of Expertise conducted a Target Interface Inspection for a range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin to ensure equipment interface points conform to standard design, identify deficiencies and verify final target requirements, November 20, 2024, photo by Lillian Putnam.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Range and Training Land Program Mandatory Center of Expertise, RTLP MCX, recently completed a Target Interface Inspection, TII, for the Scout and Reconnaissance Gunnery Range at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The inspection is a significant step toward ensuring the state-of-the-art range is operational for soldier training in 2025.



“Our Target Interface Inspection assists with quick installation and ensures full functionality of the systems, allowing Soldiers to begin training sooner,” said Burlin Emery, Huntsville Center Ranges and Training Land Program, project manager.



The TII ensures that all equipment interface points meet the Army’s Range Design Guide standards. The inspection also identifies any deficiencies in construction and verifies that the range’s final targetry requirements are met before use of the range.



“Using new technology improves efficiency and reliability of our target systems, allowing Soldiers the maximum training time and increasing throughput on the ranges,” Emery explained.



During the inspection, engineers evaluated all 190 target emplacements on the range. These emplacements are equipped with fully automated systems designed to support event-specific and computer-driven target scenarios. The advanced scoring system provides precise feedback to trainees, enhancing the training experience.



“The RTLP MCX’s design reviews, request for information recommendations and construction inspections have made it possible for Soldiers to train in dynamic environments on the new range,” said Paul Bryant Mcqueen, Huntsville Center Range and Training Land Program, electrical engineer.



With Fort McCoy’s motto being the “Total Force Training Center” and having over 30 live-fire ranges, this specific range is uniquely designed to train and test scout reconnaissance crews and sections on mission-critical skills. These include detecting, identifying, engaging and defeating both stationary and moving targets.



By simulating real-world combat scenarios, the range equips soldiers with the expertise needed for operations in complex environments.



In addition to scout-specific training lanes, the facility features four machine gun qualification lanes. The combination of scout gunnery and machine gun training makes the range a versatile asset for unit readiness.



With the TII complete and construction adjustments underway, the range is on track to open this summer.



“The military currently operates in a resource constrained environment, and it is important that we maintain ranges to a high standard and extend their lifecycle,” said Emery.