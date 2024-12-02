Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Leaders from Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted the installation’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. The event featured a holiday selfie station, a Letters to Santa station, a Santa Claus meet and greet, and free cookies and hot cocoa, kicking off the celebration of the Christmas season. MCCS has several seasonally themed events planned, all aimed at spreading holiday cheer and boosting morale for service members, civilian personnel, and their families who are not able to go home for the holidays.

