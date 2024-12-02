MCCS Hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Leaders from Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted the installation’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. The event featured a holiday selfie station, a Letters to Santa station, a Santa Claus meet and greet, and free cookies and hot cocoa, kicking off the celebration of the Christmas season. MCCS has several seasonally themed events planned, all aimed at spreading holiday cheer and boosting morale for service members, civilian personnel, and their families who are not able to go home for the holidays.
