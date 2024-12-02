MCCS Hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | Lisa Moncrief, a home visitor with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point New...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | Lisa Moncrief, a home visitor with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point New Parent Support Program, helps a guest make a Christmas tree ornament during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. The event, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services, kicked off a series of holiday activities aimed at boosting morale and spreading holiday cheer among service members, civilian personnel, and their families. Highlights included a holiday selfie station, a Letters to Santa station, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, and complimentary cookies and hot cocoa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page