Soldier-centered design drives development of ATIS training management software

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise’s Army Training Information System (ATIS) product office recently completed the first of three software previews, enabling around 700 Soldiers to input data and provide feedback that’s being incorporated into future iterations of the Army’s training management software. The ATIS product office will continue releasing new software features to select Army units every 10 weeks between now and 2026.



ATIS’ first full-Army release, tentatively planned for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, will provide five applications to all Army users: Company Dashboard, Individual Training Record, Unit Training Record, the ATIS Digital Job Book and the ATIS Small Unit Leader Tool (SULT).



This past summer, ATIS provided previews of two of the applications to Soldiers from the 5-4 Cavalry Squadron, 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas; the 688th Engineer Company at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Harrison, Arkansas; and the 2-87 Infantry Battalion, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York.



The first app, the ATIS Digital Job Book, gives Soldiers a snapshot of their most recent training data for combat fitness, weapons qualification and individual tasks and body composition. The second application, the SULT, empowers small unit leaders to manage their Soldiers' training data, enhancing efficiency and accuracy of processes that determine Soldier readiness and promotability. This capability will assist leaders in ensuring Soldiers can maximize promotion opportunities and support overall unit readiness.



During the software preview, the ATIS team provided onsite training to Soldiers and gathered feedback using moderated sessions and unmoderated surveys. In total, 58 suggestions from Soldiers were put into ATIS’ pipeline for evaluation, resulting in 21 design improvements and 11 quick-fix user improvements, according to ATIS team members.



The 5-4 Cavalry, which had been tasked by Headquarters, Department of the Army to participate in the preview, shared some highly positive feedback about the training apps. During a closeout brief in early November, squadron commander Lt. Col. Gary Klein praised the ATIS team for focusing on the “grassroots input of data” and said they wanted to continue using the tool for commanders.



“We’ve got a leg up in terms of being able to input data faster and more effectively, which is a big bonus,” said Klein.



Building on the success and feedback from the first three Army units, ATIS is preparing to scale its number of users to more than 4,000 Soldiers, who will continue to receive incremental releases of new software.



ATIS’ new product manager, Lt. Col. John Nikiforakis, described the significance of the first software preview.



“It’s the end of the first major intensive phase of user experience research and design work that’s helping us deliver solutions based on Soldiers’ needs,” he said.



In a Nov. 12 keynote address to members of AFCEA Belvoir, PEO Enterprise Deputy PEO Brig. Gen. RJ Mikesh cited ATIS as one of the programs that’s aligning with the Army’s vision to quickly deliver incremental software capability to Soldiers and continuously iterate from their feedback. ATIS provided the two training modules to the Army units “quickly” — within a month at 10th Mountain Division, Mikesh said.



ATIS is part of PEO Enterprise’s Army Data and Analytics Platforms portfolio.

