NAS Oceana’s Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit holds retirement and change of command; welcomes first female commanding officer

Naval Air Station Oceana’s Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) held a change of command ceremony Dec. 6. Cmdr. Alexa Striba assumed command from Cmdr. Uries Anderson, who will retire after 33 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Striba is the first female commanding officer of CNATTU Oceana.



Cmdr. Uries Anderson, a native of Houston, Texas, reported to CNATTU Oceana as executive officer May 2022, and assumed command on June 30, 2023. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and a master’s degree in Business Management. He was commissioned through the limited duty officer (LDO) program.



During his tour, Anderson directed the efforts of 206 Sailors, Marines and Civil Service personnel in the delivery of 188,104 hours of instruction in 60 Chief of Naval Operations approved courses and 17 Broad Unscheduled Rapid Support Training (BURST) aviation maintenance courses, graduating 5,452 Sailors and Marines.



As the catalyst for command mission accomplishment, Anderson’s proactive leadership had a direct impact on fleet readiness by the elimination of 5,532 student awaiting instruction days, enabling students to fill critical billets early.



“Leading the CNATTU Oceana team has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Their dedication to excellence and success ensures that we continue to produce the most skilled aviation technicians in the fleet." Anderson said. "I am confident the team will thrive under new leadership. To the entire CNATTU Oceana team, thank you for making my time here so rewarding.”



Striba, who served as executive officer of CNATTU Oceana, will assume command as the first female commanding officer of the command.



“It is an honor to step into this role and lead such a highly respected team. CNATTU Oceana has a long history of excellence, and I look forward to building on that legacy," Striba said. "There is no limit to what we can accomplish.”



Cmdr. Alexa Striba, a native of Manhattan, New York, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1991 and completed recruit training in Orlando, Florida. Upon completion of basic training, she attended Aviation Ordnanceman “A” School at Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC). She is a 2013 graduate of Ashford University with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership, and was commissioned through the LDO program.

