U.S. Army Cyber Command conducts Enterprise Data and Analytics Summit at Fort Huachuca

Fort Huachuca, AZ –– The U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) successfully hosted the ARCYBER Enterprise Data and Analytics Summit at the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) headquarters in Fort Huachuca. This summit is a vital component of the Army's initiative to transform operations and meet the evolving challenges of the digital age.

The event commenced with opening remarks from Mr. Jeffrey R. Jones, Deputy to the Commanding General of ARCYBER, who emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative environment to drive data-centric operations. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Alex Miller, Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army for Science and Technology, who provided insights into the integration of technological advancements in military operations.

Closing remarks were made by Major General Jacqueline "Denise" McPhail, NETCOM Commanding General, highlighting the significance of the summit in advancing the Army's digital transformation goals. The event also featured contributions from Mr. Patrick Dedham, NETCOM Deputy to the Commander, and Mr. Steven D. Rehn, ARCYBER Chief Technology Officer and Director of the ARCYBER Technical Warfare Center.

This summit served as a strategic platform for ARCYBER and NETCOM to align their efforts in becoming a strong, data-centric organization. By leveraging a Unified Network, the Army aims to ensure that all components are integrated in their approach to data management.

Key objectives discussed during the summit included:

- Establishing an ARCYBER Enterprise Data Reference Architecture to enhance data integration.

- Strengthening the ARCYBER Enterprise's Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) capabilities for actionable threat detection and mitigation.

- Empowering the ARCYBER Enterprise Data Cell within the broader enterprise framework.

- Enhancing data governance, data value, and standardization processes through policy refinement.

“The ARCYBER Enterprise Data and Analytics Summit represents a significant step forward in our effort to create a cohesive, data-centric Army,” said Mr. Dedham, NETCOM Deputy to the Commander. “By breaking down silos and fostering partnerships, we can enhance our decision-making processes and ensure mission effectiveness in an increasingly complex operational landscape.”

The summit also aimed to align with the Army Data Plan, ensuring that the right data is accessible for the right people at the right time and place across the Army’s four mission areas: enterprise information, intelligence, warfighting, and business operations. Strategies such as the implementation of data quality oversight and the introduction of data literacy classes led by COL Fleischmann, Deputy Command Chief Data and Analytics Officer (C2DAO), were discussed to cultivate a data-driven culture within the command.

Moreover, the introduction of a Data Maturity Model will serve as a valuable roadmap to gauge progress in data management, impacting personnel, infrastructure, and environmental stewardship.

“The summit provided leaders at all levels the venue to synchronize data and analytic efforts across the ARCYBER Enterprise.” Said COL Landin, Director of the NETCOM Data Science Directorate. “Senior Leader’s steered our collaborative initiatives towards best practices in data management and analytic development. Within this framework, we were able to prioritize data management and analytic efforts that yield data-driven results.”

