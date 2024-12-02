12th Mekong Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange Builds Regional Resilience and Cooperation

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pacific Ocean Division (POD) will host the 12th Mekong Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange in Tennessee and New York from Dec. 8–12, 2024. This significant gathering will bring together water resource leaders and experts from Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the United States to strengthen international cooperation in sustainable water and resource management.



This year’s exchange will focus on critical topics, including the impacts of population on water management, hydropower development, and environmental planning, and climate change adaptation. Delegations from the Mekong River Commission (MeRC-Mekong), the Mississippi River Commission (MiRC-USA), USACE Nashville and USACE New York districts will engage in workshops, discussions, and field visits aimed at developing innovative and collaborative solutions.



While visiting the USACE Nashville District, highlights of the exchange include site visits to Tennessee Valley Authority Powerhouse Project and Kentucky Lock. Delegates will also tour facilities such as Caven Point Marine Terminal and the New York City boat harbor and participate in discussions on waterway resiliency when visiting the USACE New York District.



“The Mekong Sister Rivers Partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration,” said Army Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz, POD commanding general. “Together, we are addressing some of the most pressing water resource challenges of our time—challenges that transcend borders.”



“By collaborating with our Mekong partners, we are not only improving water resource management but also contributing to regional stability and economic growth,” continued Goetz.”



Dr. Anoulak Kittikhoun, CEO of the Mekong River Commission Secretariat, noted the significance of these exchanges. “Every experience shared is a step toward greater resilience. Learning from the successes and challenges of partners like USACE and the Mississippi River Commission enhances our ability to navigate the complexities of water resource management in the Mekong Basin,” said Kittikhoun.



The Sister Rivers Partnership, established in 2010, aims to foster collaboration between the Mekong and Mississippi river basins to address shared challenges such as disaster risk reduction, sustainable river development, and regional cooperation. This year’s event builds on the success of the program’s January 2024 exchange held in Vietnam and Thailand.



“The Mississippi River Commission is committed to strengthening the collaborative efforts that support the sustainable management of our vital water resources,” said Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, president of MiRC-USA. “In an increasingly uncertain global landscape, we recognize the importance of this enduring partnership. We are committed to expanding our collaboration throughout the region, addressing both current and emerging challenges with resilience, insight, and a shared sense of purpose.”



The Sister Rivers Partnership is an essential component of the broader Mekong-U.S. Partnership, which advances sustainable development, enhances disaster resilience, and fosters economic growth across the region.



