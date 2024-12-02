Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Retiree Luncheon Draws Large Turnout

FRCSW has been repairing Navy and Marine Corps aircraft for over 105 years. Over that time, the command has had many employees come and go but the majority of our folks stay aboard for the long haul and end up retiring from federal service. On 13 November 2024, the FRCSW retirees gathered for their 32nd retiree’s reunion luncheon held this year at the Chula Vista Golf Course.

The personnel that gathered retired under some of the commands past names such as: Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP); Assembly and Repair Department (A&R); Overhaul and Repair Department (O&R); Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) and Naval Air Facility (NAVAIR). However, no matter the name, the work these patriots performed has greatly contributed to the success of the command.

The retiree luncheons took a hiatus just as COVID hit, and started back up last year (2023) after Mr. Bob Bealo, (1973-2002) passed the responsibility to a new team leader, Ms. Arline Critchlow (1973-2014). Arline’s leadership team consists of Mr. George Fernandez (1971-2014), Ms. Christina Cosio (1984-2023), Ms. Linda Gonzalez-Guerra (1978-2020), Ms. Jan Castor (1977-2009), and Mr. John Delaney (1973-2009). The committee meets monthly throughout the year to decide on a location, cost, and type of food for the event.

This year the team was gifted “Pieces of the Rock;” Jackrabbits to Jets Books, Hank Caruso animated pictures of North Island and the command, and USS Midway Tickets, which were raffled off at the event.

The committee would like to thank Mr. Frank Belville for his gift of USS Midway Museum tickets; former Commanding Officer CAPT Phil Monroe (ret), who gifted E-2 tail hook bookends; and Mr. Dale Dille who donated a signed and numbered Hank Caruso picture.

Throughout the year, the team updates the retiree photo slideshow of past and present workers from the depot to include any new retirees. Examples of some of the pictures included are: Admirals who visited the depot, previous Commanding Officers, Federal Managers Association (FMA), Superintendents Association, North Island Association (NIA) members, and events held during the retirees time “on the rock”. In the past, the organization has held golf tournaments and a yearly fish fry at Sea View Heritage Park on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). The group has generated photo albums with pictures from 1918 to present day of the depot and people who worked there. There are plaques, albums with previous command publications such as; NARF Newsletters, Depot Talks, and FRCSW Almanacs. There was also some memorabilia available to view and the retiree team maintains an “Angel Wings” album of those employees who have fallen.

The retirees reunion committee is always looking for newly retired personnel to add to our list for the yearly luncheons; news that affects former employees and, unfortunately, to learn if any of our teammates have passed away. If you are close to retiring, please send your name and email to nadepfrcretirees@gmail.com or contact Arline Critchlow at 619-729-1760. The committee also encourages retirees to join the Facebook page named “NARF-NADEP-FRCSW Retirees” managed by Mr. Lou Medina. Retirees post updates on themselves, healthcare questions and answers, federal updates, information about previous employee’s life status and news that affects the group. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you at the next luncheon in 2025.

